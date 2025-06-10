In 2014, by setting up a small kiosk at a Bengaluru mall, Chinu Kala launched Rubans Accessories with just Rs 3 lakh. By 2018, Rubans Accessories had grown to five outlets in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi. The brand has sold one million accessories since then.

If one wants to dream bigger and succeed in life, hard work alone does not cut it, there are also a lot of sacrifices to be made. One such perfect example is that of Chinu Kala, the director of Rubans Accessories, a fashion jewelry company. Chinu Kala's story is one of hard work, resilience, and determination that helped her achieve immense success. Many are aware of Chinu Kala's business acumen, but only a few know about what it took to get there. When Chinu Kala was just 15 years also, she left her home because of personal issues, with only Rs 300 and a bag of clothes with her. The path ahead wasn't easy, but Chinu Kala was determined. Chinu Kala, before achieving success, struggled a lot, even sleeping at a Mumbai railway station for two days, but she did not give up. She eventually founded Rubans Accessories, a thriving jewelry brand worth Rs 100 crore.

When she first left her home and came to Mumbai, Chinu Kala's only aim was survival, for which she sold knives and coasters door-to-door, earning Rs 20 per day. Chinu Kala also worked as a waitress and receptionist, and with each job learned tremendous people skills.

In 2014, by setting up a small kiosk at a Bengaluru mall, Chinu Kala launched Rubans Accessories with just Rs 3 lakh. By 2018, Rubans Accessories had grown to five outlets in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi. The brand has sold one million accessories since then.

Chinu Kala is now a successful businesswoman and lives in a luxurious house in Bengaluru along with her daughter and husband, driving a BMW 5 Series car. However, Chinu Kala knows this success is hard-earned, which is why she still works 15 hours a day with one goal in mind which is for Rubans Accessories to have 25% of the fashion jewelry market share in India.

Today, Rubans Accessories is a Rs 104 crore fashion jewelry brand, showing Chinu Kala's strength and business skills.

