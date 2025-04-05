She holds an MBA in Human Resources from Sikkim Manipal University. She started her career at Accenture as a recruiter in 2005.

Chandna Raja G has joined one of the top Indian IT companies, Wipro, as the Director Talent Acquisition Head. She is an experienced recruitment leader with nearly two decades of expertise in talent acquisition, executive hiring, and recruitment strategy. Before joining Azim Premji's Rs 2.58 lakh crore market cap IT company, Chandna worked at Telstra as a Recruitment Leader for three years. Besides this, she has held key leadership positions at IBM, Northern Trust, Goldman Sachs, and Accenture, where she played a pivotal role in scaling recruitment operations, implementing technology-driven hiring solutions, and strengthening employer branding.

Chandna holds an MBA in Human Resources from Sikkim Manipal University. As per her LinkedIn profile, she started her career at Accenture as a recruiter in 2005. She worked in the company for 2.4 years and then joined Goldman Sachs. Now at Wipro, Chandna will lead end-to-end talent acquisition efforts, optimising hiring strategies and introducing innovative solutions to attract top-tier professionals. She will work closely with business leaders to develop data-driven hiring frameworks that support Wipro’s rapid growth and transformation. Chandna is a recognized leader in workforce planning, diversity hiring, and strategic sourcing.

Wipro is India’s fourth-largest IT major. It is set to declare March quarter results on April 16, 2025. In the third quarter (Q3), the tech giant reported a 24.5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,353.8 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal year, compared to Rs 2,694.2 crore in the year-ago period.

