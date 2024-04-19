Twitter
Meet woman, CEO with Rs 28000 crore net worth, richer than Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, she is…

One of the many women paving the way for successful global company leadership today is London-born businesswoman Jayshree V Ullal, 63, who serves as chair and CEO of Arista Networks.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 05:31 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the many women paving the way for successful global company leadership today is London-born businesswoman Jayshree V Ullal, 63, who serves as chair and CEO of Arista Networks. She was listed as one of the wealthiest self-made women in America in 2023 by Forbes. About 2.4% of Arista's stock is owned by Ullal, with a portion designated for her two children, a niece and a nephew. According to Forbes' real-time net worth estimates, she is worth $3.4 billion, or more than Rs 2,80,00 crore. This is higher than the combined net worths of Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who are each worth Rs 5,400 crore and Rs 7,500 crore.

Born in London on March 27, 1961, Jayshree V. Ullal was raised in New Delhi, India, and attended Convent of Jesus and Mary, Delhi, as a child. Her parents are Hindus of Indian origin. Ullal graduated from Santa Clara University with a degree in engineering management and San Francisco State University with a degree in engineering. She started out at Arista Networks when it was just getting started, and she oversaw the IPO in 2014. She owns about 2.4% of the company's share.

Prior to working at Arista, Ullal was in charge of a $10 billion enterprise at Cisco. Her career spans more than three decades, during which she has designed high-speed chips for IBM and Hitachi. Along with two others, she joined Arista Networks in 2008.

Jayshree V Ullal is a successful businesswoman with a net worth of $3.4 billion or over Rs 2,80,00 crore, she has over 30 years of experience in the field. She became CEO of Arista Networks in 2008 and led the company's IPO in 2014.

