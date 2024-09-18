Meet woman, CEO of MS Dhoni's Rs-800 crore company, close to his wife Sakshi Dhoni, she is...

Despite retirement rumors, MS Dhoni’s business empire, including Dhoni Entertainment led by Sheila Singh and Sakshi Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently sparked speculation about retiring from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and possibly ending his entire cricket career. Despite these rumors, Dhoni continues to thrive in the business world, running a successful empire worth several crores. One prominent part of this empire is Dhoni Entertainment Limited, a production house managed by Sheila Singh.

Sheila Singh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dhoni Entertainment, plays a crucial role in the company. Notably, Sheila is also the mother of Sakshi Singh Dhoni and the mother-in-law of MS Dhoni. This family connection has been instrumental in the company's success. Since 2020, Sakshi and Sheila have co-led Dhoni Entertainment, guiding it to impressive achievements.

This is Sheila Singh’s first experience as a CEO, but under her leadership alongside Sakshi, the production house has flourished. The company has reached new heights, establishing a multi-million dollar foundation and successfully releasing various projects. Sheila’s husband, RK Singh, has his own connection to the Dhoni family. He worked with MS Dhoni’s father, Pan Singh Dhoni, during the early years of his career at Kanoi Group's Binaguri Tea Company. Meanwhile, Sheila was a homemaker, managing her household and raising her children.

In the four years since Sheila and Sakshi took over Dhoni Entertainment, the company’s net worth has grown to over ₹800 crores. Sakshi Dhoni is currently the largest shareholder in the production house. Dhoni Entertainment is just one of several business ventures established by MS Dhoni, which collectively contribute to his impressive net worth of ₹1,030 crores.

Dhoni's business success reflects his ability to build and manage a diverse range of enterprises, further solidifying his status as a prominent figure both on and off the cricket field.