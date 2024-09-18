Meet woman, CEO of MS Dhoni's Rs-800 crore company, close to his wife Sakshi Dhoni, she is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Girl dances to Bhojpuri song inside Delhi metro, auntie's epic reaction goes viral

'Totally different animal...': Siddhant Chaturvedi says no Indian action film is in 'same zone' as Yudhra: | Exclusive

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack actor Harry Parmar reacts to row over 'changing' terrorists' religion: 'The intention was...'

J-K Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Live Updates: Polling to begin soon in 7 districts

Lunar Eclipse Today: When and where to watch Chandra Grahan? Will it be visible in India?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Girl dances to Bhojpuri song inside Delhi metro, auntie's epic reaction goes viral

Watch: Girl dances to Bhojpuri song inside Delhi metro, auntie's epic reaction goes viral

'Totally different animal...': Siddhant Chaturvedi says no Indian action film is in 'same zone' as Yudhra: | Exclusive

'Totally different animal...': Siddhant Chaturvedi says no Indian action film is in 'same zone' as Yudhra: | Exclusive

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack actor Harry Parmar reacts to row over 'changing' terrorists' religion: 'The intention was...'

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack actor Harry Parmar reacts to row over 'changing' terrorists' religion: 'The intention was...'

5 animals that sleep in standing position

5 animals that sleep in standing position

This is India’s slowest train, runs at a speed of…

This is India’s slowest train, runs at a speed of…

9 popular actresses who disappeared from TV

9 popular actresses who disappeared from TV

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video director Raaj Shaandilyaa on allegations of film being copied from Hollywood hit Sex Tape

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video director Raaj Shaandilyaa on allegations of film being copied from Hollywood hit Sex Tape

Dalljiet Kaur slams estranged husband Nikhil Patel after photos of him wearing new engagement ring: 'Sick mentality'

Dalljiet Kaur slams estranged husband Nikhil Patel after photos of him wearing new engagement ring: 'Sick mentality'

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, CEO of MS Dhoni's Rs-800 crore company, close to his wife Sakshi Dhoni, she is...

Despite retirement rumors, MS Dhoni’s business empire, including Dhoni Entertainment led by Sheila Singh and Sakshi Dhoni.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 05:43 AM IST

Meet woman, CEO of MS Dhoni's Rs-800 crore company, close to his wife Sakshi Dhoni, she is...
MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently sparked speculation about retiring from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and possibly ending his entire cricket career. Despite these rumors, Dhoni continues to thrive in the business world, running a successful empire worth several crores. One prominent part of this empire is Dhoni Entertainment Limited, a production house managed by Sheila Singh.

Sheila Singh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dhoni Entertainment, plays a crucial role in the company. Notably, Sheila is also the mother of Sakshi Singh Dhoni and the mother-in-law of MS Dhoni. This family connection has been instrumental in the company's success. Since 2020, Sakshi and Sheila have co-led Dhoni Entertainment, guiding it to impressive achievements.

This is Sheila Singh’s first experience as a CEO, but under her leadership alongside Sakshi, the production house has flourished. The company has reached new heights, establishing a multi-million dollar foundation and successfully releasing various projects. Sheila’s husband, RK Singh, has his own connection to the Dhoni family. He worked with MS Dhoni’s father, Pan Singh Dhoni, during the early years of his career at Kanoi Group's Binaguri Tea Company. Meanwhile, Sheila was a homemaker, managing her household and raising her children.

In the four years since Sheila and Sakshi took over Dhoni Entertainment, the company’s net worth has grown to over ₹800 crores. Sakshi Dhoni is currently the largest shareholder in the production house. Dhoni Entertainment is just one of several business ventures established by MS Dhoni, which collectively contribute to his impressive net worth of ₹1,030 crores.

Dhoni's business success reflects his ability to build and manage a diverse range of enterprises, further solidifying his status as a prominent figure both on and off the cricket field.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet boy who got record-breaking salary package from Google, was former Amazon employee, not from IIT, IIM…

Meet boy who got record-breaking salary package from Google, was former Amazon employee, not from IIT, IIM…

Delhi traffic advisory for today: Restrictions imposed due to Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession, check routes to avoid

Delhi traffic advisory for today: Restrictions imposed due to Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession, check routes to avoid

Meet man with world record for spending longest time in space, travelled 186887000 miles, he is from...

Meet man with world record for spending longest time in space, travelled 186887000 miles, he is from...

'No demolition of property anywhere without court's permission till...': Supreme Court

'No demolition of property anywhere without court's permission till...': Supreme Court

Donald Trump targeted in apparent assassination attempt at golf course, FBI says...

Donald Trump targeted in apparent assassination attempt at golf course, FBI says...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement