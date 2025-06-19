What Manoj Modi is to Mukesh Ambani, his daughter, Bhakti Modi, is to Isha Ambani. Bhakti Modi is the CEO of Tira, Reliance Retail's omnichannel beauty platform. Despite her father's relationship with Mukesh Ambani, Bhakti Modi worked her way up to the top within Reliance Industries.

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, is one of the most prominent businessmen in the world. Many people around Mukesh Ambani make sure that all his work is diligently completed so that Reliance remains profitable. One of those men is Manoj Modi, a close associate of Mukesh Ambani, who has been by his side for many years. What Manoj Modi is to Mukesh Ambani, his daughter, Bhakti Modi, is to Isha Ambani. Bhakti Modi is the CEO of Tira, Reliance Retail's omnichannel beauty platform.

Who is Bhakti Modi?

Despite her father's relationship with Mukesh Ambani, Bhakti Modi worked her way up to the top within Reliance Industries. She started in a ground-level role at AJIO and then transitioned into a buyer role for Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), where she oversaw international fashion labels such as Juicy Couture, Superdry, and BCBG Max Azria.

Bhakti Modi, who is a close associate and friend of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, also has a strong academic background. Bhakti Modi holds a bachelor’s degree in Consumer Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania and studied Fashion Design at the Parsons School of Design in New York.

Bhakti Modi, Isha Ambani's close aide, got married at Antilia

Bhakti Modi has been married to Tejas Goenka, the Managing Director of Tally Solutions, a popular accounting software firm, since 2016. More than just colleagues, Bhakti Modi and Isha Ambani share a deep friendship, which is why Bhakti Modi's wedding was held at the luxurious Antilia, the Ambani family's Mumbai home. The wedding made headlines, and the couple continues to be a power duo in the business world now.

