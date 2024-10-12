The couple has two sons: Karan Adani, the Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ), and Jeet Adani, the Vice President of Finance at Adani Group.

Dr. Priti G. Adani serves as the Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, one of India's largest and most influential non-profit organizations. As the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the Adani Group, the foundation is committed to various initiatives that uplift communities across the country. In recognition of her impactful work in education and CSR, Dr. Priti G. Adani was awarded an honorary doctorate by Gujarat Law Society University in 2020.

Born in 1965 into a Gujarati family, Priti Adani married Gautam Adani in an arranged marriage in 1986, when she was 21 and he was 24. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Dental Surgery (BDS) from Government Dental College, Ahmedabad, and is a qualified dentist by profession.

In 1996, after their marriage, Priti Adani founded the Adani Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas, with a focus on education, public health, rural infrastructure development, and sustainable livelihoods. Today, the Adani Foundation operates in over 5,753 villages across 18 states in India.

Gautam Adani often attributes much of his success to his wife, acknowledging the bold decision she made to marry him despite being more academically qualified. In a public appearance, he shared, “I’m a 10th-pass college dropout. Whereas Priti, she’s a qualified medical practitioner, she’s a doctor. She took the bold decision to marry me despite being much more qualified than me. If you ask me, the most important reason for my success, I will point to Priti.”

The couple recently appeared together at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani in Jamnagar.

With a net worth estimated at around $1 billion (Rs 8326 crore) according to sources like GQ, DNA, and TimesNow, Dr. Priti G. Adani’s unwavering commitment to social causes and her leadership at the Adani Foundation have left a lasting impact on countless lives, solidifying her as a prominent figure in corporate social responsibility.