Meet woman with Rs 39322 crore net worth, who once led Rs 59262 crore company, she is India's richest...

She was awarded the Padma Shri for social work in 2010. Later, she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 06:15 PM IST

Many Indian women have successfully led billionaire dollar companies. One such person is Anu Aga, former chairperson and non-executive director of Thermax. She is an Indian billionaire businesswoman and social worker who led Thermax for eight years from 1996 to 2004. It is an engineering conglomerate that provides integrated solutions for heating, cooling and more. It has a market cap of Rs 59262 crore as of September 24.

According to Forbes, the 82-year-old has a real-time net worth of Rs 39322 crore as of September 24. Not just that, she is India's richest woman in the construction and engineering sector, as per Forbes' billionaires' list. She derives her wealth from a majority stake in Thermax.

She retired as the company’s chairperson in October 2004 and from the Board as Non-Executive Director in August 2018. Anu handed over the company's reign to daughter Meher Pudumjee. Anu was awarded the Padma Shri for social work in 2010. Later, she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha (April 2012 - April 2018).

The billionaire woman started working in Thermax in 1985 when it was run by her late husband Rohinton Aga. She took the helm in 1996 after her husband passed away. She has B.A. in Economics in graduation from St Xavier's College, Mumbai. She also holds a post-graduation in medical and psychiatric social work from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.

