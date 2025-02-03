After retiring from the company, she took to social work and was awarded the Padma Shri for social work.

India is a country of many richest people, including women billionaires. Many women once led top companies and later handed over it to their children. One such person who successfully headed a listed engineering firm was Anu Aga. She led Thermax as chairman for several years before giving reign to her daughter in 2004. Anu Aga is the richest woman in India in the engineering sector with a real-time net worth of USD 3.1 billion (Rs 27005 crore), as per Forbes.

The 82-year-old derives her wealth from a majority stake in Thermax, a Rs 40336 crore market cap company. Aga started working at Thermax in 1985 when it was run by her husband and took the helm in 1996 after he died of a heart attack. She stepped down as chairman in 2004, ceding the spot to her daughter Meher, a chemical engineer.

After retiring from Thermax, Anu took to social work. In 2010, she was awarded the Padma Shri for social work. Later, she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Anu holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from St Xavier's College, Mumbai. She also holds a post-graduation in medical and psychiatric social work from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai. Aga co-founded Teach for India in 2008, a non-profit that recruits young people to teach for two years in schools for low-income kids.

