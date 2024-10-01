Twitter
Meet woman, MBA graduate, who has joined Ratan Tata's Rs 140000 crore company in key role as...

The woman has over 20 years of experience. Previously, she was working as COO at Cummins Group in India.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 04:25 PM IST

Meet woman, MBA graduate, who has joined Ratan Tata's Rs 140000 crore company in key role as...
Anjali Pandey has been appointed as President of Generation at Tata Power with immediate effect. Before joining Rs 140000 crore market cap Tata Power, she served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Cummins Group in India. She joined the Tata Group company with over two decades of experience in strategic management and operational leadership within the manufacturing sector.

"Anjali Pandey has been appointed as President – Generation and categorised as Senior Management Personnel of the company with effect from October 1, 2024," Tata Power said. In her new role, Anjali will lead Tata Power's generation business and oversee the company's clean and conventional energy generation efforts. She will also see its operational excellence in driving sustainable initiatives across its portfolio

Anjali holds an MBA in business strategy and finance from the Kelley School of Business, USA. She graduated in Production Engineering from Pune University. Anjali was appointed COO of Cummins Group in India in December 2022. However, her association with Cummins dates to 2001. In her career spanning 23 years with Cummins, she has successfully led and navigated business and functional leadership roles in Business, Purchasing, Internal Audit, Strategy, and General Management. Before being appointed as COO, she was the Business Leader for the Engine and Components Business at the company.

READ | Anil Ambani RISES further, Reliance Power shares surge 55% in just 9 days

Now, Anjali is set to work in one of the largest groups in India. Tata Power is an Indian electric utility and electricity generation company based in Mumbai. The market cap of the company stands at Rs 1.40 lakh crore, as of October 1. The share price of the company is Rs 481 on NSE.

