Businesswoman and singer Ananya Birla, daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, is once again in the spotlight for her luxurious lifestyle. Recently, she made headlines after gifting a purple Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder to Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor.

Ananya lives with her family in one of Mumbai's most expensive homes – the Jatia House. Bought for a whopping Rs 425 crores, the mansion is located in the posh Malabar Hill area and has 20 bedrooms. The house is known for its royal look and elegant design, both inside and out.

The entrance of the house features huge pillars and a grand wooden gate. Inside, the mansion has shining marble floors and is often decorated during festivals like Diwali.

The interiors reflect royalty, with large chandeliers, beautiful carpets, and unique showpieces. The living room has white wooden-framed sofas, colourful cushions, and large paintings that make the space look even more beautiful.

The dining area is equally impressive. A large dining table with several chairs makes it perfect for family gatherings. There is also a comfortable sitting space with sofas and tables near the dining section.

Adding a personal touch, the house includes special collectibles and a paw-shaped couch for the family dogs, often seen in pictures shared by Ananya and her siblings.

One of the most eye-catching features of the Jatia House is its spiral marble staircase with wooden railings. This area, often used by Ananya for photoshoots, adds a stylish charm to the mansion.

The sea-facing property is also filled with greenery, thanks to a wide variety of plants. With its luxurious décor, artistic touch, and elegant furniture, the Jatia House is a true symbol of the Birla family’s rich lifestyle.