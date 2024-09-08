Meet woman, an Indian, who is CEO of Rs 55683 crore company in US, her business is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Indian genius who established 10 famous brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, runs iconic...

Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive

Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives big update on AAP-Congress alliance, says, ‘both parties trying to..'

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title, takes home record prize money

First suspected case of Mpox reported in India, patient put under isolation, stable condition

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Indian genius who established 10 famous brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, runs iconic...

Meet Indian genius who established 10 famous brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, runs iconic...

Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive

Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title, takes home record prize money

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title, takes home record prize money

8 vegetarian foods that help control blood sugar naturally

8 vegetarian foods that help control blood sugar naturally

8 benefits of consuming soaked moong daily

8 benefits of consuming soaked moong daily

8 films, including one Hollywood blockbuster, Amitabh Bachchan rejected

8 films, including one Hollywood blockbuster, Amitabh Bachchan rejected

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive

Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive

When Ranveer Singh wished to have a baby girl 'as cute as' Deepika Padukone: 'Ek aisi de de mujhe, meri life...'

When Ranveer Singh wished to have a baby girl 'as cute as' Deepika Padukone: 'Ek aisi de de mujhe, meri life...'

This actor started with small role, was terrified to say a dialogue, later became superstar, gave 15 back-to-back hits

This actor started with small role, was terrified to say a dialogue, later became superstar, gave 15 back-to-back hits

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, an Indian, who is CEO of Rs 55683 crore company in US, her business is...

Gan’s professional journey began after graduating from California State University, Los Angeles. She entered the consumer goods and services industry, gaining valuable experience in the fast-moving sector

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 04:32 PM IST

Meet woman, an Indian, who is CEO of Rs 55683 crore company in US, her business is...
(Image source: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Amrapali 'Ami' Gan, a 39-year-old executive from Mumbai, is currently the CEO of OnlyFans, a prominent tech company. Gan joined OnlyFans in 2020 as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and later succeeded the company’s founder, Tim Stokely, as CEO. Founded in 2016, OnlyFans became particularly well-known as a platform for adult content creators. The platform rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic when many creators shifted to the site due to global lockdowns.

Gan’s professional journey began after graduating from California State University, Los Angeles. She entered the consumer goods and services industry, gaining valuable experience in the fast-moving sector. Prior to her role at OnlyFans, Gan worked as a consultant for the Arcade Agency, where she honed her skills in communications and brand development.

Gan also held notable positions in other companies before joining OnlyFans. She served as Vice President of Marketing at Cannabis Cafe, playing a key role in the rebranding and launch of the first cannabis restaurant in the U.S. Her efforts helped elevate the brand's visibility and establish it in the burgeoning cannabis industry. Additionally, Gan worked for the unicorn start-up Quest Nutrition, where she was the Head of Brand Communications. In this position, she contributed to the company’s rapid growth and success, leveraging her expertise in marketing and communications to enhance the brand’s image. She also worked with Red Bull Media House, overseeing Activation and Communications, which involved handling key aspects of brand engagement and strategy.

With a strong background in marketing and communications across various industries, Gan’s leadership has been instrumental in OnlyFans' continued growth and success. Her experience in brand management and communication, combined with her work in emerging industries like cannabis and nutrition, has positioned her as a dynamic leader in the tech and media landscape.

According to a U.K. regulatory filing by parent company Fenix International on Thursday, gross payments processed through the OnlyFans platform rose by 19% for the year ending November 30, 2023. Payments increased from $5.55 billion in 2022 to $6.63 billion in 2023. These figures reflect payments made by OnlyFans users, after accounting for applicable sales taxes, refunds, and deferred income.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Praveen Kumar, India's high jumper to win gold medal at Paris Paralympics

Meet Praveen Kumar, India's high jumper to win gold medal at Paris Paralympics

This college turned down Gautam Adani’s application, after 46 years called to honour him

This college turned down Gautam Adani’s application, after 46 years called to honour him

This actor once had no money to buy train ticket, gave 7 continuous blockbusters; was forced to sell his bungalow to...

This actor once had no money to buy train ticket, gave 7 continuous blockbusters; was forced to sell his bungalow to...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Do's and don'ts of worshipping Ganpati idol

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Do's and don'ts of worshipping Ganpati idol

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-off Test: Date, time, venue, live streaming, tickets - All you need to know

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-off Test: Date, time, venue, live streaming, tickets - All you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement