Meet woman, an Indian, who is CEO of Rs 55683 crore company in US, her business is...

Amrapali 'Ami' Gan, a 39-year-old executive from Mumbai, is currently the CEO of OnlyFans, a prominent tech company. Gan joined OnlyFans in 2020 as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and later succeeded the company’s founder, Tim Stokely, as CEO. Founded in 2016, OnlyFans became particularly well-known as a platform for adult content creators. The platform rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic when many creators shifted to the site due to global lockdowns.

Gan’s professional journey began after graduating from California State University, Los Angeles. She entered the consumer goods and services industry, gaining valuable experience in the fast-moving sector. Prior to her role at OnlyFans, Gan worked as a consultant for the Arcade Agency, where she honed her skills in communications and brand development.

Gan also held notable positions in other companies before joining OnlyFans. She served as Vice President of Marketing at Cannabis Cafe, playing a key role in the rebranding and launch of the first cannabis restaurant in the U.S. Her efforts helped elevate the brand's visibility and establish it in the burgeoning cannabis industry. Additionally, Gan worked for the unicorn start-up Quest Nutrition, where she was the Head of Brand Communications. In this position, she contributed to the company’s rapid growth and success, leveraging her expertise in marketing and communications to enhance the brand’s image. She also worked with Red Bull Media House, overseeing Activation and Communications, which involved handling key aspects of brand engagement and strategy.

With a strong background in marketing and communications across various industries, Gan’s leadership has been instrumental in OnlyFans' continued growth and success. Her experience in brand management and communication, combined with her work in emerging industries like cannabis and nutrition, has positioned her as a dynamic leader in the tech and media landscape.

According to a U.K. regulatory filing by parent company Fenix International on Thursday, gross payments processed through the OnlyFans platform rose by 19% for the year ending November 30, 2023. Payments increased from $5.55 billion in 2022 to $6.63 billion in 2023. These figures reflect payments made by OnlyFans users, after accounting for applicable sales taxes, refunds, and deferred income.