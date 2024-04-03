Meet woman, an Indian, made Rs 40006 crore fortune from Dubai-based firm, she is…

She inherited a massive net worth of Rs 40006 crore when her husband Micky Jagtiani passed away last year.

Renuka Jagtiani has joined the Forbes' ‘New Billionaires’ list a few months after entering the Forbes India rich list. The latest from Fobes’ have 25 new entrants from India and Renuka Jagtiani is one of them. As per the report, Renuka Jagtiani currently has a net worth of Rs 40006 crore. Although many don’t know much about Renuka Jagtiani, the company that she spearheads is very popular. Renuka Jagtiani is the chairperson of Landmark Group, a Dubai-based multinational conglomerate that owns Max, Homecentre, Emax, Fitness First, Funcity, Babyshop, Centrepoint, Shoemart and others.

The Landmark Group conglomerate was founded by Renuka Jagtiani’s late husband Micky Jagtiani. Micky Jagtiani used to drive a cab in London before he moved to Bahrain following the deaths of his parents and brother in quick succession. He started running the shop of his late brother in Bahrain and that was the beginning of the Landmark Group.

Renuka Jagtiani joined the company in 1993 and for over three decades, she has guided the Group's corporate strategy making Landmark Group the region’s largest omnichannel retailer of homegrown brands. Renuka has been instrumental in creating multiple brands and new concepts. She led the Group's digital transformation almost a decade ago. The group is currently spread in 21 countries with over 2200 stores. She oversees more than 50,000 employees.

She inherited a massive net worth of Rs 40006 crore when her husband Micky Jagtiani passed away last year. She is mother to three children—Aarti, Nisha and Rahul— who are the group directors.