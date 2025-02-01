Meet woman who is a tech professional married to the CEO of Google and shares a private life with their two children.

Anjali Pichai, the wife of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, has largely maintained a private life despite being married to one of the most influential figures in the tech world. While little is known about her mother, her father, Olaram Haryani, was a government employee in Kota, Rajasthan, where he worked at a Government Polytechnic College before retiring. After losing his first wife, he remarried in 2015, tying the knot with Madhuri Sharma at the age of 70.

Anjali Pichai’s Career and Education

Just like her husband, Anjali has made her mark in the technology industry. She currently works as a business operations manager at Intuit, a global financial software company. Before this, she worked as a business analyst at Accenture from 1999 to 2002. Anjali is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, where she pursued a degree in chemical engineering.

How Anjali and Sundar Pichai Met

Anjali, now 54, met Sundar, 52, during their undergraduate years at IIT Kharagpur. Their love story began on campus, where they formed a strong bond as students. Sundar has often spoken fondly about their time at IIT, even mentioning it when he received an honorary doctorate from his alma mater in 2023. During the ceremony, Sundar recalled, "IIT Kharagpur holds a special place in my heart as this was the place where I first met my beloved wife, Anjali, and had beautiful memories of my second home that I grew up in."

At the same event, Anjali was also recognized with the Distinguished Alumnus Award, an honor she received in San Francisco.

Family and Parenting Style

The Pichais are known to be extremely private about their family life. However, it is known that they have two children—a daughter, Kavya, and a son, Kiran.

Like many tech executives, Sundar Pichai has been cautious about his children's screen time. In their younger years, he intentionally made their television difficult to operate to prevent overuse. However, as they grew older, he admitted to using Google AI tools to assist them with schoolwork.

In a past interview, Sundar shared, "We use Google Lens for homework. I don’t want to get [them] in trouble, but the class allows you to do that." His approach to balancing technology and parenting reflects the growing role of AI in modern education.

Despite their high-profile status, Anjali and Sundar Pichai continue to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, focusing on their careers and family.