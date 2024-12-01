She started her professional career with Goldman Sachs in New York, but later quit it and returned to India.

Many successful business leaders have transformed their family businesses into big companies. One such person is Ameera Shah, promotor and executive chairperson of Metropolis Healthcare. The company, whose market cap is Rs 11119 crore, is a multinational diagnostic lab chain that offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and wellness services

Ameera, an Indian entrepreneur, is the daughter of Dr Sushil Shah, the founder of Metropolis Healthcare. She started her professional career with Goldman Sachs in New York, but later quit it and returned to India. She joined her father's pathology business in India and took over it in 2001 at the age of just 22. Ameera successfully turned it into a Rs 11119 crore market company.

She is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School (OPM Program). Ameera also holds a degree in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin. Under her leadership, Metropolis was listed on the stock exchanges in April 2019. The share price of the company is Rs 2,150.15. Over the past two decades, she has driven the company’s remarkable growth and corporate evolution.

Ameera is also an active financial investor and a business mentor. She also set up Empoweress, a not-for-profit platform in 2017 for women-led businesses to find advice, mentorship and micro-funding. The woman is also an independent director on the board of various Indian companies including Torrent Pharma. She also serves as Senior Vice-President of NATHealth (Healthcare Federation of India).