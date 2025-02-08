Alisha holds a bachelor’s degree in Arts (Finance) from the University of Northumbria, UK.

Daughters of Indian billionaires are playing key roles in their family businesses. Many of them studied abroad to get better exposure and returned to India to help grow family businesses. In this article, we will tell you about one such businesswoman, who is helping her father run a business. Her name is Alisha Malik, she plays a key role as whole-time Director at Metro Brands, a popular footwear company.

He is the daughter of Indian billionaire Rafique Malik whose net worth is USD 2.9 billion or Rs 25458 crore. Alisha holds a bachelor’s degree in Arts (Finance) from the University of Northumbria, UK. The young businesswoman joined the company in 2009. Since then, she has been influential in spearheading new business initiatives. Alisha was appointed as the whole-time director on the board of the company in September 2024.

Her father's company is known for its brands such as Mochi, Metro and Walkway. She developed an outstanding business growth strategy focused on e-commerce, omnichannel, and new-age marketing. Her elder sister Farah Malik Bhanji is the managing director of the company. The late billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha has a minority stake in Metro Brands. She abides by the motto, ‘The only thing constant is change.’

