Meet woman, who left her high-paying job to join her mother's business, now runs Rs 629120000000 empire, their business is...

In a world where business was once considered a man's domain, a remarkable mother-daughter duo is breaking barriers and redefining success. Their journey is a testament to the power of entrepreneurship, innovation, and determination. With a shared passion for business and a keen eye for opportunity, they've built a lifestyle empire that's inspiring millions. Meet Falguni Nayar, the founder of Nykaa, and her daughter Adwaita Nayar, the CEO of Nykaa Fashion, who are revolutionising the Indian beauty and fashion industry.

Who is Adwaita Nayar?

Adwaita Nayar, who heads Nykaa Fashion, is the daughter of Falguni Nayar, known as one of India's richest self-made women. Adwaita went to Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, then she took degree in Bachelor of Arts in Applied Mathematics from Yale University and lastly studied MBA from Harvard Business School.

In 2012, she was employed as a consultant at Bain & Company in New York. She made the decision to leave her high paying job when her mother launched Nykaa, an online beauty and cosmetics retailer. The mother-daughter team has since steered the company to achieve considerable success.

Adwaita Nayar's contribution in Nykaa Fashion

In 2017, Adwaita expanded the Nykaa brand by launching Nykaa Fashion, which includes apparel and accessories. Her focus was on providing fashionable, high-quality products to appeal to a wide customer base. Under her direction, Nykaa Fashion introduced several sub-brands such as 20 Dresses, RSVP, Mixt, Likha, and Pipa Bella, catering to various fashion needs.

Her mother Falguni Nayar

Falguni Nayar, Adwaita's mother, married Sanjay Nayar, the CEO of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) India, in 1987. Falguni started her career at A.F. Ferguson & Co. as a consultant and later joined the Kotak Mahindra Group in 1993. She worked in mergers and acquisitions and also oversaw institutional equities operations in London and New York.

In 2012, Falguni made the decision to leave her position as Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Capital and invested USD 2 million of her personal savings to launch Nykaa. When the company went public, Falguni achieved the status of India's richest self-made woman. According to Forbes, her current net worth is Rs 28,833 crores (as of July 2025). Where as Nykaa's current valuation stands at Rs 62,912.29 crore, (as of July 2025) according to Moneycontrol.