Several women got a ticket to Bollywood after winning beauty pageants such as Miss India, and Miss Universe. They were featured in several films and became a popular celebrity star. However, some former Miss India winners chose different paths after working in the cinema for some time. One such person is Aditi Arya Kotak who won Femina Miss India in 2015. Aditi also represented India at Miss World 2015. The 31-year-old made her acting debut with the Telugu film Ism. She played the lead role in the 36-episode Hindi web series Tantra. In 2021, she made her Bollywood debut in the film '83', a sports drama based on India's 1983 World Cup victory. It was also her last film. She then decided to go to the US in 2021 to pursue an MBA at Yale University till May 2023.

In 2024, she co-founded Alum-n-i, a platform dedicated to helping students expand their perspectives through global education. Aditi is married to Jay Kotak, the son of India's richest banker, Uday Kotak, who founded Kotak Mahindra Bank. Uday has a net worth of USD 14.6 billion, as per Forbes. Aditi's husband Jay is the co-head of Kotak811, the digital banking arm of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Born in Chandigarh, Aditi moved to Gurugram. Alongside her beauty pageant journey, she worked as a research analyst at Ernst and Young. She also holds a bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Shaheed Sukhdev College, University of Delhi (2011-14). A popular entrepreneur, she has 350K followers on Instagram.

