TCS news: Aarthi Subramanian has been appointed as Executive Director, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). She will lead the company in her new role for five years starting May 1, 2025. However, the appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders of India's largest IT services company, TCS, the firm said in a BSE filing. Subramanian currently serves as the Group Chief Digital Officer at Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata Enterprises. Aarthi has extensive experience in technology and operations. Moreover, TCS currently has a market cap of Rs 11.74 lakh crore.

At Tata Sons, Subramanian has been instrumental in ensuring that Tata Group companies harness digital technologies to enhance operational efficiency, customer engagement, and competitive advantage. She has been associated with the Tata Group for over three decades, in several leadership roles. She holds a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal and a Master's degree in Engineering Management from the University of Kansas, US. Beyond her executive responsibilities, she holds several key board positions within the Tata Group, among them Director, TCS; Director, Tata Capital Limited and Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd; and Director, Infiniti Retail.

As Executive Director and Global Head of Delivery Excellence, Governance and Compliance at TCS, she was responsible for ensuring service delivery excellence, governance of large transformation programmes, and overseeing risk and compliance across global operations. As the Head of Delivery for Retail and CPG Business Unit at TCS, she led strategic accounts and major client relationships, driving customer satisfaction through rigorous service delivery and value addition.

TCS Results 2025

The Tata Group IT firm reported a 1.68 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 12,224 crore for the March 2025 quarter. Its earnings marked the official start of IT results season. It reported a total revenue of Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 FY25, up 5.3 per cent over the year-ago period. For the full year FY25, TCS' net profit rose 5.76 per cent year-on-year to Rs 48,553 crore. The IT heavyweight wrapped up the fiscal FY25 with a full-year topline growth of 5.99 per cent at Rs 2,55,324 crore.

