Meet woman, a school dropout who was married at 12, faced domestic abuse, earned Rs 2; now has net worth of Rs 900 crore

Twitter
Headlines

Vince McMahon resigns from WWE after former employee files sex abuse lawsuit

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange calls off protest as Maharashtra CM Shinde accepts his demands

Meet Priyanka Panwar, single woman applicant who is now first woman SPOT commando of Uttar Pradesh

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

Viral video: Bengaluru bride ditches car for Metro ride to beat traffic woes on wedding day

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

UP recording highest number of colleges to increased female enrolment: Key takeaways from AISHE 2021-22 report

Outrage sparks as Salt Bae charges Rs 90 lakh bill for lavish meal in Dubai restaurant

Fastest 300 by Indian cricketers in first-class cricket history

Weight loss tips: 8 homemade drinks to shed extra kilos

Top 10 bowlers with most wickets in WTC history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: KL Rahul, Jadeja Helps India Take Command, Lead By 175 Runs

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

This superstar was married thrice, fell in love with actress, had two daughters out of wedlock, one is a superstar

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet actress who Indian cricketer fell in love with at first sight, waited 8 years for wedding, she quit films, is now..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, a school dropout who was married at 12, faced domestic abuse, earned Rs 2; now has net worth of Rs 900 crore

Kalpana Saroj is one of the most successful businesswomen in the nation, which encapsulates the true definition of the "Slumdog Millionaire" story.

article-main

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 06:21 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

‘Slumdog Millionaire’ is not just a popular movie but it encapsulates the life journey of some people. We are talking about a self-made woman who has the most inspiring life story as she has witnessed the lowest of lows and appreciates the success she has earned after battling adversities.

The inspiring woman is Kalpana Saroj, who is today one of the renowned entrepreneurs and businesswomen in the country, and heads the multi-crore revenue company named Kamani Tubes. 

But, Kalpana’s life was not always a bed of roses as it is now. She was a victim of child marriage and was forced to become a child bride at the age of just 12, putting her education to a halt.

The daughter of a police constable in Maharashtra, she was compelled to live in a slum in Mumbai with her husband’s family. She became a victim of physical and mental abuse at the hands of her in-laws and was thereafter rescued by her father.

Thereafter, she was ostracized by her villagers. All this left her in utter mental turmoil, which compelled her to attempt suicide at a tender age. However, she made a comeback and began earning at 16 to sustain her family. She came to Mumbai and worked in a government cloth mill for Rs 2. She began by stitching and then started earning Rs. 50 a month. 

After spending several months in a hosiery store, she decided to start her own business in the mid-1990s.

Kalpana then launched a production house called KS Film Production, which released Telugu, English, and Hindi films. Subsequently, she founded her real estate business by building contacts. She started a modest furniture business in Ulhasnagar, Thane, with an investment of Rs. 50,000, selling low-cost furniture.

Kamani Tubes was witnessing massive setbacks but through Kalpana’s sharp acumen, it made a comeback and grew profitable. Currently, Saroj’s company earns a revenue of over Rs 100 crore.

Currently, Kalpana personal assets and net worth are valued over USD 112 million, which roughly is Rs 917 crore in Indian currency.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Viral video: Anand Mahindra impressed by women playing cricket on a ‘different level’, watch

    Gyanvapi built on remains of pre-existing temple: Hindu side lawyer on ASI survey report

    Meet woman, a school dropout who was married at 12, faced domestic abuse, earned Rs 2; now has net worth of Rs 900 crore

    Dwayne Johnson secures full ownership of his WWE name 'The Rock', joins TKO Group Holdings as...

    Fighter box office collection day 1: Hrithik film beats lifetime haul of Kangana's Tejas, still falls short of Pathaan

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

    In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

    Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

    Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

    Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE