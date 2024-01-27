Meet woman, a school dropout who was married at 12, faced domestic abuse, earned Rs 2; now has net worth of Rs 900 crore

Kalpana Saroj is one of the most successful businesswomen in the nation, which encapsulates the true definition of the "Slumdog Millionaire" story.

‘Slumdog Millionaire’ is not just a popular movie but it encapsulates the life journey of some people. We are talking about a self-made woman who has the most inspiring life story as she has witnessed the lowest of lows and appreciates the success she has earned after battling adversities.

The inspiring woman is Kalpana Saroj, who is today one of the renowned entrepreneurs and businesswomen in the country, and heads the multi-crore revenue company named Kamani Tubes.

But, Kalpana’s life was not always a bed of roses as it is now. She was a victim of child marriage and was forced to become a child bride at the age of just 12, putting her education to a halt.

The daughter of a police constable in Maharashtra, she was compelled to live in a slum in Mumbai with her husband’s family. She became a victim of physical and mental abuse at the hands of her in-laws and was thereafter rescued by her father.

Thereafter, she was ostracized by her villagers. All this left her in utter mental turmoil, which compelled her to attempt suicide at a tender age. However, she made a comeback and began earning at 16 to sustain her family. She came to Mumbai and worked in a government cloth mill for Rs 2. She began by stitching and then started earning Rs. 50 a month.

After spending several months in a hosiery store, she decided to start her own business in the mid-1990s.

Kalpana then launched a production house called KS Film Production, which released Telugu, English, and Hindi films. Subsequently, she founded her real estate business by building contacts. She started a modest furniture business in Ulhasnagar, Thane, with an investment of Rs. 50,000, selling low-cost furniture.

Kamani Tubes was witnessing massive setbacks but through Kalpana’s sharp acumen, it made a comeback and grew profitable. Currently, Saroj’s company earns a revenue of over Rs 100 crore.

Currently, Kalpana personal assets and net worth are valued over USD 112 million, which roughly is Rs 917 crore in Indian currency.