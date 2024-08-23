Twitter
Meet woman, a housewife who started business with Rs 10000, now owns Rs 4000 crore company, she won Padma Shri for…

By 1975, she managed the operations until she ventured into the world of cinema, inaugurating the Deep Mandir Cinema in Mumbai's Mulund area in 1975. The cinema thrived until 1980.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 06:06 AM IST

Meet woman, a housewife who started business with Rs 10000, now owns Rs 4000 crore company, she won Padma Shri for…
Self-made women have extremely inspiring and extraordinary stories that they end up motivating people to the core. One such success story is of Shash Soni who started her first business in 1971, establishing Deep Transport with a capital of Rs 10,000. 

By 1975, she managed the operations until she ventured into the world of cinema, inaugurating the Deep Mandir Cinema in Mumbai's Mulund area in 1975. The cinema thrived until 1980.

After a decade-long journey, Shashi founded Oxygen Private Limited, a gas manufacturing plant in Mysuru. Gradually, she entered the technical sector.

In 2005, Shashi founded a software company named Izmo Limited, which operates under the name IZMO Ltd. This company, based in Mysuru, provides high-tech automotive and e-retailing services globally. She serves as Chairperson of the company.

Apart from her business, Shashi is involved in various social issues. She is a member of the Deep Janseva Samiti, actively looking after job placements, women's education, pension schemes, and raising funds for differently-abled people.

Before getting the reputed Padma Shri, Shashi Soni gained recognition in the areas of business and social welfare. In 1990, she won the Woman of the Year Award for her contribution to the Indian industry. Also, she serves as a committee member for the All Indian Industrial Gas Manufacturers Association and is member of the Technical Development Directorate.

 

