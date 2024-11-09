In 2005, Shashi founded Izmo Limited, a cutting-edge software company also based in Mysuru, specializing in automotive technology and e-retailing services worldwide.

The stories of self-made women are often profoundly inspiring, serving as a source of motivation for the younger generation. Shashi Soni’s journey is one such remarkable story. She began her entrepreneurial career in 1971 by founding Deep Transport, using an initial investment of Rs 10,000. By 1975, she was already running the business independently when she took her first big step into the entertainment world, opening Deep Mandir Cinema in the Mulund area of Mumbai. This cinema thrived until 1980.

In the years that followed, Shashi faced numerous challenges but persevered. Eventually, she established Oxygen Private Limited, a gas manufacturing company in Mysuru. Over time, she expanded into the tech industry.

In 2005, Shashi founded Izmo Limited, a cutting-edge software company also based in Mysuru, specializing in automotive technology and e-retailing services worldwide. She continues to serve as Chairperson, guiding the company’s growth.

Beyond business, Shashi is deeply engaged in social work. As a member of the Deep Janseva Samiti, she actively supports initiatives in employment, women’s education, pension schemes, and fundraising for individuals with disabilities.

Over the years, Shashi has earned respect for her contributions to both business and social welfare. She received the Padma Shri for her accomplishments, following earlier recognition like the Woman of the Year Award in 1990 for her impact on Indian industry. She also plays a vital role as a committee member of the All Indian Industrial Gas Manufacturers Association and the Technical Development Directorate.