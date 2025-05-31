While Ram Chandra’s success story continues to make headlines, his wife, is now capturing people’s attention with her stylish and glamorous presence.

Social media was recently flooded with funny memes where users were joking about wanting to become a security guard at Vishal Mega Mart. What started as a light-hearted trend has now turned attention towards the man behind the successful brand—Ram Chandra Agarwal, the founder of Vishal Mega Mart. Ram Chandra Agarwal’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. He started his career with a small photocopy shop and slowly built it into the large supermarket chain we now know as Vishal Mega Mart. Later, he sold the business for Rs 70 crore and launched a new venture—V2 Retail. This business move helped him grow his wealth to a massive Rs 6,500 crore.

While Ram Chandra’s success story continues to make headlines, his wife, Uma Agarwal, is now capturing people’s attention with her stylish and glamorous presence. From traditional Indian sarees to modern western outfits, Uma never fails to impress. Many say she looks as elegant as a film actress.

Uma Agarwal is not just known for her looks but also a powerful figure in the business world. According to reports, she is the whole-time director of V2 Retail Limited and has been part of the company since its beginning on July 27, 2001. With over 17 years of experience in retail, Uma plays a key role in the company’s marketing and holds 3,44,000 equity shares in V2 Retail.

Her monthly remuneration can go up to Rs 5 lakh, and she is eligible for retirement by rotation, according to the company’s policies.

The couple has two children—Akash and Shreya Agarwal. Akash, like his parents, is a full-time director at V2 Retail. He is also in the news for reportedly dating Ines Knani, a speech and language therapist.

Meanwhile, their daughter Shreya is currently studying at the prestigious USC Marshall School of Business in the US. She also enjoys her share of the limelight through stylish posts and pictures.