Meet wife of star Indian cricketer who has Rs 80000000 net worth, worked in popular TV show, her husband is…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

iPhone 16 Pro set to launch: Know launch date, price in India, display details, battery backup, camera, and more

Viral video: Daredevil man walks barefoot among massive crocodiles, watch

'Our finances are an open book': Sebi chief Madhabi Buch, husband deny Hindenburg allegations

Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh passes away at 93

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts more showers in Capital for next few days; check full forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes after battling cancer at 68

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes after battling cancer at 68

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

iPhone 16 Pro set to launch: Know launch date, price in India, display details, battery backup, camera, and more

iPhone 16 Pro set to launch: Know launch date, price in India, display details, battery backup, camera, and more

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

Nikkhil Advani films ranked from best to worst

Nikkhil Advani films ranked from best to worst

5 best cars for long road trips in India

5 best cars for long road trips in India

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes after battling cancer at 68

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes after battling cancer at 68

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Cartoon Network website shuts down after 26 years, classic shows now only available on...

Cartoon Network website shuts down after 26 years, classic shows now only available on...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet wife of star Indian cricketer who has Rs 80000000 net worth, worked in popular TV show, her husband is…

Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa on March 15, 2021, attended by close family and friends.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 06:18 AM IST

Meet wife of star Indian cricketer who has Rs 80000000 net worth, worked in popular TV show, her husband is…
Image: sanjanaganesan/ Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Sanjana Ganesan is a prominent sports presenter and journalist who is known for hosting various sporting events, such as the Indian Premier League, Indian Super League, Badminton Premier League, and the recent T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies. She is married to Jasprit Bumrah, who is a star bowler of the Indian cricket team.

Jasprit and Sanjana tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa on March 15, 2021, attended by close family and friends. Like her partner, Sanjana Ganesan has made a name for herself within the sports sector, carving out a successful career of her own.

Sanjana Ganesan was a gold medalist in B.Tech from Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune. Before becoming a renowned sports journalist, her professional journey actually started as a software engineer at an IT firm. 

She has also participated in beauty pageants like Femina Style Diva in 2012, followed by Femina Miss India in 2013.

In 2014, Sanjana participated in MTV's popular reality show, Splitsvilla. Unfortunately, she had to quit the show early due to an injury.

However, she never gave up and went on to become a TV presenter at Star Sports Network. She rose to popularity after hosting various international sporting events such as the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and the ICC T20 World Cup. 

According to a report of Sportskeeda, Sanjana Ganesan has an estimated net worth of Rs 8 crore. She earns between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 40 lakh for each TV appearance, as per various online reports.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

Who after Gautam Adani? Hindenburg Research hints at another Indian target, says 'something big...'

Who after Gautam Adani? Hindenburg Research hints at another Indian target, says 'something big...'

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's gold medal chances hit as Pakistan's Arshad lead men's javelin final by big margin

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's gold medal chances hit as Pakistan's Arshad lead men's javelin final by big margin

Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh passes away at 93

Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh passes away at 93

Meet world's richest cricketer, an Indian, has more money than Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar, Rohit combined, he lives in...

Meet world's richest cricketer, an Indian, has more money than Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar, Rohit combined, he lives in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

Most expensive car number plates in India

Most expensive car number plates in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement