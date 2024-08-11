Meet wife of star Indian cricketer who has Rs 80000000 net worth, worked in popular TV show, her husband is…

Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa on March 15, 2021, attended by close family and friends.

Sanjana Ganesan is a prominent sports presenter and journalist who is known for hosting various sporting events, such as the Indian Premier League, Indian Super League, Badminton Premier League, and the recent T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies. She is married to Jasprit Bumrah, who is a star bowler of the Indian cricket team.

Jasprit and Sanjana tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa on March 15, 2021, attended by close family and friends. Like her partner, Sanjana Ganesan has made a name for herself within the sports sector, carving out a successful career of her own.

Sanjana Ganesan was a gold medalist in B.Tech from Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune. Before becoming a renowned sports journalist, her professional journey actually started as a software engineer at an IT firm.

She has also participated in beauty pageants like Femina Style Diva in 2012, followed by Femina Miss India in 2013.

In 2014, Sanjana participated in MTV's popular reality show, Splitsvilla. Unfortunately, she had to quit the show early due to an injury.

However, she never gave up and went on to become a TV presenter at Star Sports Network. She rose to popularity after hosting various international sporting events such as the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and the ICC T20 World Cup.

According to a report of Sportskeeda, Sanjana Ganesan has an estimated net worth of Rs 8 crore. She earns between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 40 lakh for each TV appearance, as per various online reports.

