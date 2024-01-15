Meet wife of Mukesh Amban’s ‘nephew’, she bought home near Rs 15000 crore Antilia, Rohit Sharma is her…

The area near the Antilia is considered to be one of the most expensive in India and Harsh Jain’s wife Rachana Jain bought a Rs 72 crore duplex apartment in that area.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and he resides in country’s most expensive house Antilia that is worth over Rs 15000 crore. Mukesh Ambani and his family are often in the news for their businesses, extravagant lifestyle and philanthropy. Although family members of Mukesh Ambani are quite popular, not many people are aware of the ‘second brother’ of the richest Indian man. Mukesh Ambani’s decades old friend Anand Jain is regarded as billionaire’s brother. The two were schoolmates when they met and they are still together in India’s most valuable company Reliance Industries. Just like Mukesh Ambani’s kids Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, Anand Ambani’s son and Mukesh Ambani’s nephew Harsh Jain is also a well-known entrepreneur. Harsh Jain got married to Rachana Jain in 2013. A dentist by profession, Rachana Jain made it to the news after she bought a Rs 72 crore house near Antilia.

The area near the Antilia is considered to be one of the most expensive in India and Harsh Jain’s wife Rachana Jain bought a Rs 72 crore duplex apartment in that area. Her newest home is spread across the 29th and 30th floors. Rohit Sharma is a partner of Rachna Jain’s husband Harsh Jain. For those who are unaware, Harsh Jain is founder of a Rs 65,000 crore brand that is very popular among the Indian cricket team lovers. Harsh Jain has partnered with MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and several other cricketers to promote his company Dream 11.

Harsh Jain has been open about his wife’s support in establishing a Rs 65,000 crore company Dream 11. “Rach has been the invisible force behind our success—my sounding board, a coach, constructive critic, a shoulder to cry on, someone who helps me stay balanced and not burn out, office and product designer, marketing consultant, HR head... it goes on and on and on.” He once tweeted. Harsh believes that the family never gets credit for the founder's success.