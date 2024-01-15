Meet wife of Mukesh Amban’s ‘nephew’, she bought home near Rs 15000 crore Antilia, Rohit Sharma is her…

Headlines

Uddhav Thackeray moves SC against Speaker's 'real Shiv Sena' order

'He hasn't scored a single run': Former India player criticizes Rohit Sharma after Indore T20I

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma opens up on 'propaganda' surrounding Teja Sajja film: 'Who stands for dharma...'

Rajkumar Hirani to hold Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's special show for senior citizens

Not Kiara Advani, this actress was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first choice opposite Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh

Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 3.9 Degree Celsius, Orange Alert Issued

'We suffer more losses….': Mayawati's BSP to fight Lok Sabha election 2024 alone

Meet man, whose father is a billionaire, gave up Rs 40,000 crore wealth, left life of luxury to live as...

7 tips to manage body aches in winters

 Health benefits of drinking jeera water 

AI imagines popular male singers as females

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Delhi: Cold Wave & Dense Fog Engulfs National Capital, Drone Visuals From AIIMS

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Why All 4 Shankaracharyas May Skip Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha'?

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma opens up on 'propaganda' surrounding Teja Sajja film: 'Who stands for dharma...'

This actress to perform dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Fighter trailer: Hrithik, Deepika take to the skies to avenge Pulwama, threaten to create 'India occupied Pakistan'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet wife of Mukesh Amban’s ‘nephew’, she bought home near Rs 15000 crore Antilia, Rohit Sharma is her…

The area near the Antilia is considered to be one of the most expensive in India and Harsh Jain’s wife Rachana Jain bought a Rs 72 crore duplex apartment in that area.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

article-main
Harsh Jain with his wife
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and he resides in country’s most expensive house Antilia that is worth over Rs 15000 crore. Mukesh Ambani and his family are often in the news for their businesses, extravagant lifestyle and philanthropy. Although family members of Mukesh Ambani are quite popular, not many people are aware of the ‘second brother’ of the richest Indian man. Mukesh Ambani’s decades old friend Anand Jain is regarded as billionaire’s brother. The two were schoolmates when they met and they are still together in India’s most valuable company Reliance Industries. Just like Mukesh Ambani’s kids Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, Anand Ambani’s son and Mukesh Ambani’s nephew Harsh Jain is also a well-known entrepreneur. Harsh Jain got married to Rachana Jain in 2013. A dentist by profession, Rachana Jain made it to the news after she bought a Rs 72 crore house near Antilia.

The area near the Antilia is considered to be one of the most expensive in India and Harsh Jain’s wife Rachana Jain bought a Rs 72 crore duplex apartment in that area. Her newest home is spread across the 29th and 30th floors. Rohit Sharma is a partner of Rachna Jain’s husband Harsh Jain. For those who are unaware, Harsh Jain is founder of a Rs 65,000 crore brand that is very popular among the Indian cricket team lovers. Harsh Jain has partnered with MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and several other cricketers to promote his company Dream 11.

Harsh Jain has been open about his wife’s support in establishing a Rs 65,000 crore company Dream 11. “Rach has been the invisible force behind our success—my sounding board, a coach, constructive critic, a shoulder to cry on, someone who helps me stay balanced and not burn out, office and product designer, marketing consultant, HR head... it goes on and on and on.” He once tweeted. Harsh believes that the family never gets credit for the founder's success.

