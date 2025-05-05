At the height of his success, his net worth rose to $3 billion (Rs 20,000 crore) and he owned private jets, Rolls Royce cars, and multiple luxury properties, including two floors in Dubai's Burj Khalifa.



Once a billionaire and a prominent businessman in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dr BR Shetty, the founder of NMC Health had to sell his company for just Rs 74 after US-based financial research firm Muddy Waters Research, accused Shetty’s companies of hiding $1 billion in debt from investors in 2019. In this article, we will talk about Dr BR Shetty and his wife Dr Chandrakumari Raghuram Shetty, who is an accomplished medical professional.

Who is Dr BR Shetty?



Born on August 1, 1942 in Karnataka's Udupi, BR Shetty belonged to a middle-class family. He moved to Dubai in 1973 with just $8 in his pocket. Initially, he worked as a door-to-door salesman selling medicines. Soon, he made connections and, in a few years, founded NMC Health, UAE’s first private healthcare provider.

At the height of his success, Shetty’s net worth rose to $3 billion (Rs 20,000 crore) and he owned private jets, Rolls Royce cars, and multiple luxury properties, including two floors in Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

Who is Dr Chandrakumari Raghuram Shetty?



Dr BR Shetty's wife Dr Chandrakumari Raghuram Shetty played a pivotal role in the establishment and growth of NMC Health when he opened his first medical center in 1975. As the company’s first medical doctor, Dr. Shetty contributed significantly to its clinical operations and eventually rose to the position of Group Medical Director at NMC Health. SHe stepped down from her role in 2021 due to personal reasons, including health challenges.