Meet wife of famous Indian cricketer, who cracked CS exam, now earns crores by selling cakes, her net worth is...

Shardul Thakur made his debut for Team India in 2017 and played a pivotal role in India's historic series win in Australia in 2020-21.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 03:59 PM IST

Meet wife of famous Indian cricketer, who cracked CS exam, now earns crores by selling cakes, her net worth is...
The wives of Indian cricketers often draw attention due to their popularity. While Anushka Sharma, wife of Virat Kohli, and Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Rohit Sharma, are well-known figures, some prefer to maintain a low profile. Among these, a few have established their own unique identities, separate from their husbands' fame. One such inspiring example is Mittali Parulkar, wife of Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who has not only excelled academically but also made significant strides in the business world.

Shardul Thakur made his debut for Team India in 2017 and played a pivotal role in India's historic series win in Australia in 2020-21. He has also been a consistent performer in the IPL. In 2023, Shardul tied the knot with Mittali Parulkar after dating her for a significant period. According to reports, the couple has known each other since their school days, where their friendship eventually turned into love. Despite their busy schedules—Shardul with his cricket career and Mittali with her business—they began dating after Shardul took some time to express his feelings.

Mittali comes from a business-oriented family, with her father being a businessman and her mother a homemaker. Initially, she worked as a company secretary after completing her commerce studies. Although she began her career in the corporate world, Mittali later followed her passion and ventured into baking. She launched her own bakery, "All Jazz Bakery," in Thane, which has since become one of the city's most popular establishments. Through her luxury bakery business, Mittali has built a net worth of Rs 2-3 crore. In addition to being a successful entrepreneur, she is admired for her beauty and enjoys a strong presence on social media.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
