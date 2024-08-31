Meet ‘Warren Buffet of India’ who built Rs 43090 crore business empire from zero, his business is…

In the fast-paced world of stock trading, where fortunes can be made or lost in the blink of an eye, few stories are as captivating as that of Raamdeo Agrawal. Starting with nothing but a sharp mind and a burning ambition, Agrawal's journey from a small-town sub-broker to the chairman of a financial empire worth Rs 1,400 crore is nothing short of extraordinary.

Born in a modest family in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Agrawal’s path to success was anything but ordinary. Armed with a Chartered Accountancy degree from ICAI, he moved to Bombay with dreams bigger than the bustling city itself. In 1987, he co-founded Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) with his friend, Motilal Oswal, starting his career as a sub-broker. His initial portfolio was valued at Rs 10 lakhs, a figure that would see dramatic fluctuations before soaring to unimaginable heights.

Agrawal's success was not without challenges. During the Harshad Mehta scam, his portfolio, once valued at Rs 30 crores, plunged back to Rs 10 crores. Yet, instead of retreating, he sought inspiration from his idol, Warren Buffet, even travelling to the United States to learn from the legendary investor. This period of intense study and reflection led him to streamline his portfolio from 225 stocks to just 15, a move that would prove to be transformative.

By 2000, Agrawal's portfolio had grown to Rs 100 crores, laying the foundation for the financial empire that MOFSL is today. His commitment to research and disciplined investment strategies has seen MOFSL grow into a conglomerate with interests in private equity, mutual funds, and more, boasting a market capitalisation of Rs 43,090 crores.

As of 2024, Raamdeo Agrawal's net worth stands at an impressive Rs 15939 crore. A devoted husband to Sunita Agrawal and father to Vaibhav Agrawal, he remains deeply committed to continuous learning, both in the markets and in life. His story is a testament to the power of resilience, knowledge, and unwavering determination.