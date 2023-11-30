Meet man who has lost over Rs 55000 crore in just one year, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, his net worth is...

Although the 44-year-old entrepreneur still boasts a net worth of $9.3 billion, Meituan's shares have witnessed a staggering 50% drop since January, including a sharp 12% decline on Wednesday.

Wang Xing, the founder of Chinese food-delivery platform Meituan, has faced a significant decline in wealth of $6.6 billion (Rs 55,000 crore) in 2023. The company, headquartered in Beijing, is grappling with challenges in achieving growth amid subdued consumption patterns and intense market competition.

Although the 44-year-old entrepreneur still boasts a net worth of $9.3 billion, according to Forbes' real-time tracker, Meituan's shares, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, have witnessed a staggering 50% drop since January, including a sharp 12% decline on Wednesday following the release of third-quarter results.

Analysts highlighted investor concerns related to the decelerating growth outlook, macroeconomic headwinds, rising competition, and the conclusion of pandemic-related benefits witnessed in the fourth quarter of 2022. During that period, quarantine measures prompted increased usage of food-delivery platforms.

Meituan's Chief Financial Officer Chen Shaohui stated during an analyst call that deliveries are expected to decrease in the final quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year. Management cited reasons such as weather conditions and a warmer winter, leading consumers to dine out more instead of opting for food delivery.

Intense competition is also impacting Meituan, with Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, expanding into local services, including dining and meal deliveries.

Wang Xing is steering Meituan beyond mainland China, launching Keeta, a new food-delivery brand in Hong Kong in May 2023, in a bid to explore fresh avenues for growth. The company is reportedly in talks to acquire Delivery Hero's business in Southeast Asia, although no official announcement has been made regarding the deal.