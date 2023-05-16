Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet VK Mathews, IITian who quit high-paying job in Dubai with perks like villa, luxury cars to build Rs 11500 cr biz

Living in the lap of luxury in Dubai, VK Mathews left what would be termed as a ‘dream job’ to start a small IT business in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Meet VK Mathews, IITian who quit high-paying job in Dubai with perks like villa, luxury cars to build Rs 11500 cr biz
Meet VK Mathews, IITian who quit high-paying job in Dubai with perks like villa, luxury cars to build Rs 11500 cr biz | Photo: ibsplc.com

VK Mathews’ aviation industry giant IBS Software has been valued at around $1.4 billion (over Rs 11,500 crore) with Apax Funds set to acquire Blackstone’s minority stake of 32 percent for $450 million. Over 25 years ago, the entrepreneur left what would be termed a ‘dream job’, filled with the riches Dubai has to offer, to start a small IT business in India.

Valayil Korath Mathews has an interesting career trajectory. Born in Kizhakkambalam village of Kerala, he is the son of one of Federal Bank’s founding managers. After schooling and graduation in home state Kerala, Mathews pursued PG in Aeronautical Engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. 

He started his career as a computer science teacher at the Indian Army’s military college in 1980. Mathews soon realised that teaching was not for him and joined Air India as a systems analyst. He then moved to Dubai’s Emirates airline in 1983, where he rose over a career of more than a decade to become their youngest IT head aged just 39.

Not even 40, Mathews enjoys a dream lifestyle and career in the rich oasis of Dubai. He, wife Latha and two children resided in an exquisite villa. Major expenses like children’s education were paid by his company. Mathews could choose between luxury cars like Mercedes, Lincoln and BMW in his top job. While many would have stayed, Mathews quit all the good fortune and decided to take the risk of his life. 

He came back to India and founded IBS software in 1997 in Kerala’s first IT hub Technopark. What started as a small company with 55 engineers grew into a pioneer which revolutionised how airlines fly customers. IBS is not just the top aviation service provider today but manages the famous Heathrow Airport of London, UK. Its solutions are used by many airlines, dozens of hotel chains and major oil corporations. Success, in Mathews’ words, is “ our journey from one failure to another without losing our zest.”

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt
Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Three men thrash cop in Noida after being asked to follow rules, held
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.