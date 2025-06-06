We all have read and heard about Vijay Mallya quite a bit. The fugitive businessman has been in the public eye for a really long time, and in recent years for his alleged financial crimes and India's efforts to extradite him. But not many have much knowledge about his father, late Vittal Mallya.

We all have read and heard about Vijay Mallya every now and then. The fugitive businessman has been in the public eye for a really long time, and in recent years for his alleged financial crimes and India's efforts to extradite him. However, not many have much knowledge about his father, late Vittal Mallya, a serial entrepreneur and former chairman of United Breweries. Let us tell you about his educational background and career highlights here.

Entrepreneurial journey

Vittal, born in Madras Presidency (then in British India), was the youngest of three children of Army Lt. Colonel Bantwal Ganapathi Mallya and Devi Mallya. He attended The Doon School in Uttarakhand and later Presidency College in Calcutta (now Kolkata).

While still studying, Vittal started dabbling in stocks, kicking off a lifelong entrepreneurial journey. Around 1946, he began acquiring shares of United Breweries Limited, going on to become the liquor company's first-ever Indian director and later its chairperson. A few years later, he acquired the McDowell & Company. Over the coming years, he aggressively expanded his brewery and distillery investments across India and acquired major companies such as Carew & Company Limited, Phipson & Company Limited, and Herbertsons Limited. But Vittal did not stay limited to a single line of business as he diversified his empire to include products like processed foods (under the brand of Kissan), pharmaceuticals (Hoechst AG), paints (British Paints/Berger Paints), and sewing machines (Indian Sewing Machine Company). By the early 1980s, Vittal was controlling more than 30 companies across a range of key sectors.

A lowkey lifestyle

Unlike Vijay Mallya, who came to be known for his lavish lifestyle and star-studded parties, Vittal preferred a surprisingly lowkey lifestyle and had frugal habits despite his immense success. He was also said to be shy of media attention.

Vittal married thrice and had just one child, Vijay, with his first wife Lalitha. He passed away in 1983 at the age of 59 in Mumbai.