Vishal Singh, a resident of Delhi, has turned his passion into a highly profitable business. Starting with a investment of merely Rs 50,000 less than five years ago, Vishal's startup is not just doing social good by being environment-friendly but is also raking in tens of lakhs of rupees annually.

Vishal Singh, a resident of capital city Delhi, has turned his passion into a highly profitable business. Starting with a investment of merely Rs 50,000 less than five years ago, Vishal's startup is not just doing social good by being environment-friendly but is also raking in tens of lakhs of rupees each year. In fact, his company collaborates with brands and designers from around the world. Read on to find out what his firm does and how he built it.

Launched biz in 2020

Vishal is an alumnus of the privately-owned OP Jindal Global University in Haryana's Sonipat, where he studied business administration (BBA) in marketing, according to his profile on LinkedIn. In late-2020, when the world was battling the coronavirus pandemic, Vishal launched Hemploom -- which manufactures and sells a wide range of hemp fabric products. Hemp is a variety of the Cannabis plant grown for industrial uses and known for being more eco-friendly than commonly-used fabrics such as cotton.

Vishal's company specialises in garments, accessories, and home decor, also offering customisation services to buyers such as printing on clothes. Vishal serves as the director and chief executive officer (CEO) at Hemploom India.

'Earth-friendly fashion'

On his LinkedIn page, Vishal describes himself as a "passionate entrepreneur" with a background in sustainable fashion and textile innovation. "I lead a dedicated team in pioneering eco-friendly clothing solutions. Our mission is to promote sustainable living through high-quality, earth-friendly fashion."

From 50K to 80L

Hemploom was born out of Vishal's quest to promote sustainable and planet-friendly fashion. Hemp fabric notably requires 50 percent lesser water than cotton. It is also completely natural and no chemicals are used in the production of hemp items. Yet, they are quite stylish, robust, and durable.

Vishal started Hemploom in the middle of the pandemic with just Rs 50,000. By last year, it was bringing in between Rs 70 lakh and 80 lakh annually.