Vishal Mega Mart is a name known to many Indians. It is a name very popular among middle-class families for offering groceries, and fashion at affordable prices. But behind this successful brand is the inspiring story of a man who started with almost nothing. His name is Ram Chandra Agarwal.

Agarwal founded Vishal Mega Mart in 2001-2002. With a focus on providing quality products at reasonable prices, the brand quickly became one of the fastest-growing retail chains in India. But Ram Chandra’s journey to success was not easy.

He was born into a very poor family and was affected by polio, which left him handicapped for life. Despite these challenges, he was determined to improve his life. His first business venture was a small photocopy shop, which didn’t last long. But it gave him the confidence to explore more opportunities.

Later, he opened a clothing store in Kolkata’s Lal Bazaar. He ran this shop successfully for 15 years before deciding to take a big leap. He shut down the Kolkata store and moved to Delhi to start a new retail business. This new venture eventually became Vishal Mega Mart.

However, the journey took a tough turn during the 2008 global financial crisis. The company suffered a huge loss of Rs 750 crore. This forced Ram Chandra to sell the Vishal brand, which was reportedly valued at Rs 2000 crore, for just Rs 70 crore to Shriram Group and TPG Capital.

But Ram Chandra Agarwal didn’t give up. He made a strong comeback by starting a new retail company—V2 Retail. Today, V2 Retail is one of the fastest-growing retail brands in India, with over 150 stores across the country.

Ram Chandra Agarwal’s journey is a powerful reminder that failure is not the end. From a photocopy shop owner to a retail giant, and even after losing a company once, he rose again to challenge some of India’s biggest business names. His story continues to inspire countless others who dream of making it big, no matter where they start.