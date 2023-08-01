Headlines

Meet Virat Kohli’s elder brother Vikas Kohli, who runs RCB star’s most profitable business worth Rs 112 crore

RCB star player Virat Kohli runs a successful business empire apart from an accomplished cricket career, and one of his most profitable companies is run by his elder brother Vikas Kohli.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

Virat Kohli, former Team India skipper and Royal Challengers Bangalore star player is the richest cricketer in the entire world. His wealth doesn’t just come from endorsements and cricket fees, but from a vast business empire, run with the help of his brother Vikas Kohli.

Virat Kohli’s elder brother Vikas Kohli is not just family for the RCB player, but also his business partner. Vikas Kohli is responsible for running the former Team India skipper’s most profitable business out of his entire portfolio – the One8 brand.

Vikas Kohli and Virat Kohli have been business partners for several years now, as the RCB star’s elder brother has expertise in running restaurants and bars, which is what One8 is famous for. One8 Commune is one of the most exclusive restaurants in Delhi NCR.

Not just his business partner, but Vikas Kohli has been one of Virat Kohli’s constant cheerleaders when it comes to his cricket career and even used to guide him during dips in his cricket performance. Vikas used to accompany the former RCB captain to the cricket academy during his early years as a player.

Vikas Kohli’s business One8 is named as a tribute to his younger brother Virat, whose jersey number is 18. The One8 brand runs a series of restaurants and bars across the country, and has a total revenue of Rs 112 crore this year, according to multiple news websites.

When it comes to his personal life, Vikas Kohli is married to Chetna and has a son named Aarav Kohli. He currently resides in Gurugram, Haryana in a lavish house, and has an interest in collecting luxury and expensive watches, as displayed in his Instagram feed.

Virat Kohli’s elder brother Vikas also has a deep-rooted interest in cricket and is often seen partying with several RCB cricketers, as well as Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.

