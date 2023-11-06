Meet Virat Kohli’s childhood friend, co-owns ace batter’s Rs 110 crore firm, helped ‘King Kohli’ to…

As Jadeja’s bowling backed Virat Kohli’s ton to secure a big win for India, the batter has been lucky in real life too as his friends play a key role to help him go big in off the field too. One such friend of that has helped Kohli to attain a net worth of over Rs 1050 crore is Vartik Tihara.

Virat Kohli is trending all over the globe after the ace Indian batter hit 49th ODI century to equal the record of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. Virat Kohli’s 49th century came against South Africa in a ODI World Cup 2023 clash. As Jadeja’s bowling backed Virat Kohli’s century to secure a big win for India, the batter has been lucky in real life too as his friends play a key role to help Virat Kohli go big in off the field too. One such friend of Virat Kohli that has helped him attain a net worth of more than Rs 1050 crore is Vartik Tihara. Apart from being one of the best cricketers in the world, Virat Kohli is also a businessman and an investor with several ventures under his name. Vartik Tihara is the thruster partner that takes care of one of these Virat Kohli’s ventures. But why Vartik Tihara?

Vartik Tihara is the childhood friend of Virat Kohli, who is often referred to as ‘King Kohli’. Tihara is one of the closest friends of Virat Kohli and the two have known each other for around two decades now. Just like Virat Kohli, Vartik Tihara was also a cricketer and the two met while they were in the Under-17 (U17) cricket team of Delhi. Kohli and Tohara formed a close bond while growing up together. While Kohli was recognised by the selectors as the future of Indian cricket, Tihara went on to discover opportunities outside cricket and started his own hospitality firm called True Palate Hospitality.

Vartik Tihara’s firm is co-owner of One8, a hospitality and restaurant brand founded by Virat Kohli. The brand is named after his jersey number 18. Over the years, One8 has grown significantly and it now has establishments in Delhi NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru. Reports suggest that One8 is now worth more than Rs 110 crore. The One8 cafes are known for exquisite cuisines and state-of-the-art decor.