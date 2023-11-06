Meet Virat Kohli’s childhood friend, co-owns ace batter’s Rs 110 crore firm, helped ‘King Kohli’ to…

Headlines

Mizoram Assembly Elections: Polling to take place in 40 seats on Tuesday

Amazon Sale 2023: Enjoy up to 55% off on tripods

Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq applaud Virat Kohli's 'Top of the Ladder' achievement

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023; Get the best deals and offers on wardrobe

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea accuse Microsoft, Amazon of causing Rs 3000 loss, hurting India; here’s why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mizoram Assembly Elections: Polling to take place in 40 seats on Tuesday

Amazon Sale 2023: Enjoy up to 55% off on tripods

Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq applaud Virat Kohli's 'Top of the Ladder' achievement

7 Toughest exams in the World

Hypertension: 8 Lifestyle changes to manage blood pressure

7 Ways to improve eyesight naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Bollywood's biggest flop actor today has 9 consecutive flops, only one hit ever, this star kid still has 200-crore film

This Pakistani actress, Salman's friend, gave Bollywood's biggest hit; lost all when own sister stole her husband, money

'Strong case for legal': Amitabh Bachchan reacts after Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video goes viral

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Virat Kohli’s childhood friend, co-owns ace batter’s Rs 110 crore firm, helped ‘King Kohli’ to…

As Jadeja’s bowling backed Virat Kohli’s ton to secure a big win for India, the batter has been lucky in real life too as his friends play a key role to help him go big in off the field too. One such friend of that has helped Kohli to attain a net worth of over Rs 1050 crore is Vartik Tihara.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Virat Kohli is trending all over the globe after the ace Indian batter hit 49th ODI century to equal the record of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. Virat Kohli’s 49th century came against South Africa in a ODI World Cup 2023 clash. As Jadeja’s bowling backed Virat Kohli’s century to secure a big win for India, the batter has been lucky in real life too as his friends play a key role to help Virat Kohli go big in off the field too. One such friend of Virat Kohli that has helped him attain a net worth of more than Rs 1050 crore is Vartik Tihara. Apart from being one of the best cricketers in the world, Virat Kohli is also a businessman and an investor with several ventures under his name. Vartik Tihara is the thruster partner that takes care of one of these Virat Kohli’s ventures. But why Vartik Tihara?

Vartik Tihara is the childhood friend of Virat Kohli, who is often referred to as ‘King Kohli’. Tihara is one of the closest friends of Virat Kohli and the two have known each other for around two decades now. Just like Virat Kohli, Vartik Tihara was also a cricketer and the two met while they were in the Under-17 (U17) cricket team of Delhi. Kohli and Tohara formed a close bond while growing up together. While Kohli was recognised by the selectors as the future of Indian cricket, Tihara went on to discover opportunities outside cricket and started his own hospitality firm called True Palate Hospitality.

Vartik Tihara’s firm is co-owner of One8, a hospitality and restaurant brand founded by Virat Kohli. The brand is named after his jersey number 18. Over the years, One8 has grown significantly and it now has establishments in Delhi NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru. Reports suggest that One8 is now worth more than Rs 110 crore. The One8 cafes are known for exquisite cuisines and state-of-the-art decor.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Abhishek Kumar reacts in shock on seeing Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel together under one blanket

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023; Get the best deals and offers on wardrobe

'Koffee with Karan pe kisi ka bhala nahi hua hai', says Raj Kundra

Meet Shark Tank India's newest shark, once sold cable TV, now worth over Rs 12,800 crore and is the richest...

Who was Prathima KS, Karnataka officer mysteriously murdered after multiple raids? Sequence of events

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE