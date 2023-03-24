Meet Vinod Shantilal Adani, Gautam Adani's brother and richest NRI in the world, his staggering net worth is…

Meet Vinod Shantilal Adani, Gautam Adani's brother and richest NRI in the world | File Photo

Vinod Shantilal Adani is the elder brother of one of India’s richest persons Gautam Adani but also commands tremendous wealth himself. Vinod earned his fortune as a non-Residential Indian. He was listed as the Richest NRI in the world by Hurun in late 2022. Since then, his net worth has been readjusted by Forbes after recent revelations.

Vinod Adani, the eldest member of the Adani business family, had an entrepreneurial spirit from a young age. His ability to spot and make the best of opportunities has been highlighted in stories about his journey. Vinod pursued Masters in Engineering from the USA. Inspired by his father, Vinod opened his first business in 197, a textile company named VR Textile based in Mumbai’s Bhivandi. The company expanded to Singapore and then into the Middle east. Vinod Shantilal Adani moved to Dubai in 1994.

He expanded from textile to new commodities like sugar, oil, iron, copper and aluminium scrap. His businesses span countries like Dubai, Singapore and Indonesia. Vinod Adani was a key person in the ACC-Ambuja acquisition. It was reported last year that Vinod Adani’s wealth grew by 38 percent in 2021-2022 as he added Rs 37,400 crore to his wealth. It was calculated as adding Rs 102 crore every day. Vinod Adani’s wealth has grown by Rs 151,200 crore in the last 5 years. This was an increase of Rs 850 percent, the Economic Times had reported.

Vinod Adani played a key role in the Adani Group’s ACC-Ambuja Cement acquisition. His Mauritius-based company Endeavour Trade and Investment Limited reportedly bought 63 percent stake in Ambuja and 57 percent in ACC. His name came up in the Panama Papers. He was also mentioned in the headline-grabbing Hindenburg Research report on Adani group in 2023.

Away from his business engagements, Vinod Adani is an avid reader of books and occupational journals. He is married to Ranjanben Adani, who also devotes her time to women-focused initiatives and Jain social groups. The couple practises Yoga. He sponsored a trip to one of the holiest Jain pilgrimage sites Sammed Shikharji in 2006, taking up the entire trip’s cost for 1200 people. Vinod Adani and family have donated crores of rupees without recognition.

Vinod Adani’s net worth was revised by Forbes in late February this year to around $6 billion or Rs 49,401 crore. As per Hurun Rich List, Vinod Shantilal Adani and family’s net worth was pegged at Rs 1,69,000 crore.