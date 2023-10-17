Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 20,849 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off, check details

Wordle 850 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 17

Meet Vinod Rai Gupta, one of the richest women in India with more than Rs 55000 crore net worth, know her business

SC to deliver verdict on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage today

Meet DS Group owners, Catch spices, Rajnigandha makers, who are looking to bid for Noida's GIP Mall for Rs 2000 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 20,849 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off, check details

Wordle 850 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 17

Meet Vinod Rai Gupta, one of the richest women in India with more than Rs 55000 crore net worth, know her business

Ahead of Leo, 8 best films of Thalapathy Vijay

7 Benefits of using sunscreen daily

7 Side effects of tea (chai)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan create history, beat England by 69 runs; their 1st ODI Win vs England

Israel Hamas War: Israel readies ground operation, focusing on Hamas infrastructure | war in Israel

Fukrey 3's Richa, Varun, Pulkit, Manjot Reveal Their Most Middle-Class Habits | Fukrey 3 Interview

Fatima Sana Shaikh addresses comparisons with Kangana Ranaut on portraying Indira Gandhi: 'If two actors are playing...'

One of Bigg Boss 17's highest-paid contestants, lost his home in Gujarat riots, started working at age 13

Bigg Boss mocks Vicky Jain for his 'boring prank', calls Abhishek Kumar madaari ka bandar: 'Agar aapko itna hi...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Vinod Rai Gupta, one of the richest women in India with more than Rs 55000 crore net worth, know her business

Vinod Rai Gupta and her son Anil Rai Gupta are billionaires largely due to their holding in flagship Havells India. As per Forbes, Vinod Rai Gupta, 77, has a net worth of USD 6.7 billion and she is the fourth richest woman in India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 08:22 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In its list of billionaires for 2024, Forbes released several Indian names including those of Indian women who aced their businesses and became billionaires. Forbes named 16 new billionaires into India’s billionaire list for 2023, out of which three are women.

According to the latest Forbes, the five richest women in India are Savitri Jindal, Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Vinod Rai Gupta, and Leena Tewari. Today, we will tell you all about Vinod Rai Gupta and how her business acumen and hard work led to her being one of the richest women in India. 

Vinod Rai Gupta and her son Anil Rai Gupta are billionaires largely due to their holding in flagship Havells India. As per Forbes, Vinod Rai Gupta, 77, has a net worth of USD 6.7 billion (over Rs 55,000 crore) and she is the fourth richest woman in India.

Havells India was founded in 1958 by Vinod Rai Gupta's late husband Qimat Rai Gupta. The company, which is now run by their son Anil Rai Gupta, was founded as an electrical trading business. Havells India makes everything from electrical and lighting fixtures to fans, refrigerators, ACs, and washing machines. Havells has 14 factories and its products are now sold in over 50 countries.

Vinod Rai Gupta's son Anil Rai Gupta is currently the chair and managing director of Havells India. Gupta has completed his schooling at St. Xavier's School in Delhi and has done his bachelor's degree in economics from Sriram College of Commerce and an MBA from Wake Forest University, US.

READ | SC to deliver verdict on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage today

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi seeks 'sister city' agreement with Brisbane in Australia

World’s richest man to open store in Mukesh Ambani’s luxurious Jio World Plaza mall, rent per month is…

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider, 'world’s most popular moto vlogger', know his Elvish Yadav connect

Navratri 2023: Know the significance of 10 arms of Maa Durga

‘Shaheen Afridi is no Wasim Akram...': Ravi Shastri criticizes the excessive hype surrounding the Pakistani bowler

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE