Meet Vinod Rai Gupta, one of the richest women in India with more than Rs 55000 crore net worth, know her business

Vinod Rai Gupta and her son Anil Rai Gupta are billionaires largely due to their holding in flagship Havells India. As per Forbes, Vinod Rai Gupta, 77, has a net worth of USD 6.7 billion and she is the fourth richest woman in India.

In its list of billionaires for 2024, Forbes released several Indian names including those of Indian women who aced their businesses and became billionaires. Forbes named 16 new billionaires into India’s billionaire list for 2023, out of which three are women.

According to the latest Forbes, the five richest women in India are Savitri Jindal, Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Vinod Rai Gupta, and Leena Tewari. Today, we will tell you all about Vinod Rai Gupta and how her business acumen and hard work led to her being one of the richest women in India.

Havells India was founded in 1958 by Vinod Rai Gupta's late husband Qimat Rai Gupta. The company, which is now run by their son Anil Rai Gupta, was founded as an electrical trading business. Havells India makes everything from electrical and lighting fixtures to fans, refrigerators, ACs, and washing machines. Havells has 14 factories and its products are now sold in over 50 countries.

Vinod Rai Gupta's son Anil Rai Gupta is currently the chair and managing director of Havells India. Gupta has completed his schooling at St. Xavier's School in Delhi and has done his bachelor's degree in economics from Sriram College of Commerce and an MBA from Wake Forest University, US.

