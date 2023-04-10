Search icon
Meet Vinod Rai Gupta, 4th richest woman in India with Rs 32,000 crore net worth, know her business

As per Forbes, Vinod Rai Gupta, 78, has a net worth of USD 3.9 billion and she is the fourth richest woman in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

Popular business magazine Forbes released its annual billionaires' lists for 2023 on April 4. Forbes also released the list of India’s Richest Billionaires and Reliance’s chairman Mukesh Ambani is now the richest person in both India and Asia.

Forbes also named 16 new billionaires into India’s billionaire list for 2023, out of which three are women.

According to latest Forbes list, the five richest women in India are Savitri Jindal, Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Vinod Rai Gupta and Leena Tewari.

Vinod Rai Gupta and her son Anil Rai Gupta are billionaires largely due to their holding in flagship Havells India. As per Forbes, Vinod Rai Gupta, 78, has a net worth of USD 3.9 billion and she is the fourth richest woman in India.

Havells India was founded in 1958 by Vinod Rai Gupta's late husband Qimat Rai Gupta. The company, which is now run by Anil Rai Gupta, was founded as an electricals trading business. Havells India makes everything from electrical and lighting fixtures to fans, refrigerators, ACs and washing machines. Havells has 14 factories and its products are now sold in over 50 countries.

Anil Rai Gupta is currently the chair and managing director of Havells India. Gupta has completed his schooling from St. Xavier's School in Delhi and has done his bachelor's degree in economics from Sriram College of Commerce and an MBA from Wake Forest University, US.

