Meet man, Indian-origin billionaire, who claimed AI will take 80% of jobs in...; advises students to...

His comments come at a time when tech giants, including TCS, are announcing job cuts. Khosla spent 18 years at a venture capital firm before launching his own fund.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 07:52 PM IST

Meet man, Indian-origin billionaire, who claimed AI will take 80% of jobs in...; advises students to...
Vinod Khosla, an Indian-origin billionaire and venture capitalist, is known for his bold predictions. Now, the 70-year-old has made another prediction about artificial intelligence (AI), saying it could take over as many as 80 per cent of existing jobs in the next five years. He, however, insisted that technology will also create opportunities in ways that are hard to imagine today. His comments come at a time when tech giants, including TCS, are announcing job cuts. Khosla's comments came in a recent conversation with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.

What did Khosla say about educators and professionals?

Speaking on Kamath’s WTF podcast, the Silicon Valley veteran argued that AI will soon outpace elite human educators and professionals. "Imagine a world where you have free medical advice that’s as good as the best doctor, and a free education that’s as good as the best teacher," he said. "That’s what AI can make possible."

Who is Vinod Khosla?

He is the founder of Khosla Ventures, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm. The company invests in experimental technologies such as biomedicine, robotics, and was the first venture firm to invest in OpenAI. Khosla spent 18 years at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (now called Kleiner Perkins) before launching his own fund. He is a billionaire, with a net worth of USD 9.7 billion, as per Forbes.

READ | Russia issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's submarine order: 'Be careful with...'

'College degrees are dead': Khosla

The Indian-origin venture capitalist also revealed why the next generation of students might want to rethink everything they thought they knew about careers. According to Khosla, the dominance of college degrees and academic credentials is nearing its end. He argued that AI systems providing real-time, updated knowledge will erode the need for time-bound degrees and institutional validation. Skills will matter more than diplomas, and success will increasingly be measured by one’s ability to learn and adapt, not by a framed certificate.

