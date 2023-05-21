Meet Vinita Gupta, one of India’s richest women, CEO of Rs 35,000 crore company, know her business | File Photo

Vinita Gupta is among the few women at the helm of a pharma giant. A second-generation business leader, Vinita is the CEO of Rs 35,237 crore market cap Lupin Ltd. While her father, late business tycoon Desh Bandhu Gupta started the multi-billion dollar company, Vinita is credited with taking the business international and Lupin to new heights.

Vinita Gupta did her graduation from the University of Mumbai before going on to pursue an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management in the US. Before even joining her father’s company, Vinita had only one aim: to realise Lupin’s full potential by taking it to the US market. Two decades on, she is one of the most influential businesswomen in US pharma sector.

While studying in the US, she studied the market. She was asked by her father to create a blueprint for expansion in the US market. From 5 percent of Lupin's total turnover, Vinita took the US business over 45 percent share. Vinita has won several business awards and featured in power lists over the years. She ran the show when Lupin made the biggest-ever overseas acquisition by an Indian pharma company, when it took over US-based Gavis Pharma in 2018 for Rs 5,610 crore ($880 million).

Vinita runs Lupin along with her brother Nilesh Gupta who is the MD. She was named the company’s CEO in 2013. Their mother Manju Gupta is the company’s non-executive chairman. Vinita is married to Brij Sharma, who is a millionaire entrepreneur and investor. They live in the US and have a son, Krish Sharma. Vinita and the Gupta family’s net worth was reported to be $2.8 billion.