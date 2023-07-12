Headlines

Meet Vinay Sanghi, whose Rs 2650 crore company is set to buy OLX India’s Auto Business for Rs 537 crore

Vinay Sanghi founded CarTrade Tech in 2009. His company will acquire a 100% stake in Sobek Auto India Pvt Ltd.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 06:14 AM IST

Vinay Sanghi is the founder of CarTrade Tech, a Mumbai-based used cars platform. He is leading the auto e-commerce company since its inception in 2009. Now, CarTrade Tech will acquire online marketplace OLX India’s auto sales business for Rs 537 crore. 

According to a stock exchange filing on Monday, CarTrade said that it will acquire 100% stake in Sobek Auto India Pvt Ltd -- the entity that houses OLX India’s automotive business for cash consideration. As of July 11, 2023, CarTrade Tech has a market capitalisation of Rs 2650 crore. 

Who is Vinay Sanghi?

He is the founder of the automobile marketplace CarTrade Tech. He is also the chairman and managing director of the company. He hails from Mumbai. His family has been in the auto business since the 1960s. He has been in the industry for more than three decades. Vinay has established a standard of excellence in the auto industry. Sanghi received an aggregate compensation of Rs 5.21 crore in the fiscal 2021, Business Insider reported.

Before Cartrade, he was employed with Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd. for 9 years till 2009. He then founded Cartrade Tech. Currently, he is also serving as an Independent Director of HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Ltd. He has a speciality in the automobile distribution ecosystem.

He holds Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from Sydenham College. According to Cartrade Tech website, the company operates under several brands -- CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTradeExchange, Adroit Auto and AutoBiz.

READ | Byju Raveendran loses billionaire tag amid Byju’s crisis, now has net worth of...

