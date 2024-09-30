Meet lesser-known cousin of Akash, Anant, Isha Ambani and nephew of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, his business is...

Vikram is the oldest cousin of Isha, Anant, and Akash Ambani and the grandson of Dhirubhai Ambani.

The Ambanis are one of the richest business families in the world, with Mukesh, Anil, and their father Dhirubhai Ambani—who founded Reliance—often receiving the most attention. However, very few people are aware of Mukesh and Anil's sisters, Deepti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari. We will now focus on Vikram Salgaocar, the oldest cousin of Isha, Anant, and Akash Ambani and the grandson of the renowned Dhirubhai Ambani.

The VM Salgaocar Group of Companies, a family-run enterprise involved in iron ore, coal, and wind energy, is closely linked to Vikram's family. As Director of VM Salgaocar Hotels & Resorts Private Limited, Vikram oversees numerous commercial endeavours in India and the US. He began his career in 2007 as an associate at McKinsey & Company and later held the position of business development manager at Reliance Entertainment.

Vikram received a BBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School after finishing his coursework there. In his present role, he oversees the day-to-day operations of his family's business and works on other initiatives to increase its effect.

In addition to her husband Dattaraj Salgaocar's contributions to the family company, Deepti Salgaocar founded 'Sunaparanta,' a cultural institution dedicated to preserving Goa's rich tradition and culture. She is a member of the advisory board and vice-chair of the organisation, which has grown to be a well-known figure in the community.

The Ambani family is well-known for its extensive business holdings, but this distinguished family's many interests and skills are also highlighted by Vikram Salgaocar's work as the director of VM Salgaocar Hotels and Resorts Private Limited and Deepti Salgaocar's endeavours to preserve Goa's cultural past.