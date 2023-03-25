Meet Vikas Oberoi, pilot, MD of Rs 30000 crore firm, not part of 'Oberoi Hotels' family, his net worth is…

Meet Vikas Oberoi, pilot, MD of Rs 30000 crore firm, not part of 'The Oberoi family', his net worth is…

Vikas Oberoi is a young and dynamic business magnate, one who flies his own plane. He is one of the richest real tycoons of India and married to a famed Bollywood actress. Vikas Oberoi is Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty Ltd, with a market cap of around Rs 30,000 crore.

While he shares the name with the illustrious Oberoi Group which owns the Oberoi Hotels, he is unconnected. Vikas Oberoi runs a company that was founded by his father, Ranveer Oberoi, 3 decades ago. Under Vikas’ leadership, the company now has business interests in multiple real estate segments from housing, corporate, hospitality and retail.

Some of the well-known properties he owns include The Westin Mumbai Garden City and his company is constructing Mumbai’s first The Ritz Carlton Hotel and Residences. Backed by a 30 year experience in the industry, he is also building a hotel, mall and office tower in Mumbai midtown. The company also owns the Oberoi International Schools through the Oberoi Foundation.

Vikas Oberoi is an alumnus of the Mumbai University and the prestigious Harvard Business School in the US. He is married to former Bollywood actress Gayatri Joshi. The couple have two sons. Now called Gayatri Oberoi, the former actress curates the interiors of Oberoi projects.

Vikas Oberoi is trained in how to fly a plane and has a pilot’s licence. He flies his own aeroplane, a Cirrus SR22 Tango aircraft. The 52-year-old businessman has a net worth of $2.8 billion (over Rs 23,000 crore). He ranked as the 65th richest Indian in 2022. Apart from flying, Vikas Oberoi likes to read and travel and also is passionate about the winter sport of skiing.

