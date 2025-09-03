Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet Vijaye Raji, Indian-origin founder, who sold his startup to Sam Altman for Rs 9684 crore, joins OpenAI as...

After his graduation, Raji started working for Microsoft and worked there for nearly 10 years. Later, he worked at Meta for over 10 years.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 07:01 PM IST

Meet Vijaye Raji, Indian-origin founder, who sold his startup to Sam Altman for Rs 9684 crore, joins OpenAI as...
Many big tech giants often acquire several leading startups to expand their business. As the artificial intelligence (AI) sector continues to thrive, Sam Altman's OpenAI has acquired a product testing startup, Statsig, which was founded by an Indian-origin man. His name is Vijaye Raji. The Microsoft-backed OpenAI has acquired its Statsig for nearly USD 1.1 billion, Rs 9684 crore, in an all-stock deal.

Who is Vijaye Raji?

Vijaye Raji is an Indian-origin founder and CEO of Statsig, which has now been acquired by OpenAI. Raji founded Statsig in February 2021. He has also been appointed as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of apps in OpenAI. In his new role, Raji will be responsible for product engineering for ChatGPT and Codex, overseeing core systems, infrastructure, and product lines.

According to OpenAI, Raji's experience as a founder and his decade of leading consumer engineering at Meta will help OpenAI scale its products and turn its research into "intuitive, safe, and useful tools." He will report directly to Fidji Simo, who is the CEO of apps at OpenAI. 

Vijaye Raji's educational qualifications

He graduated from Pondicherry University with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in 1999, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Vijaye Raji's career

After his graduation, Raji started working for Microsoft and worked there for nearly 10 years. During his time at Microsoft, Raji worked on products like Windows Application Framework, SQL Server Modeling Language/Runtime, and others, reports suggest.

After leaving Microsoft in 2011, Raji joined Facebook (now Meta). He spent a decade climbing the corporate ladder, going from Software Engineer to VP, Head of Gaming, Head of Facebook Seattle, and ultimately VP and Head of Entertainment.

READ | Ratan Tata's TCS rolls out 4.5-7% salary hikes for most employees, double-digit increments for...

What is Statsig?

Statsig is a platform that provides A/B testing, feature flagging, and real-time decisioning. Statsig was founded by Raji and his team, who focused on rapid experimentation and data-driven product development.

