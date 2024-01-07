Meet man who borrowed money to start work, now runs Rs 6100 crore company, his business is...

Vijay Sankeshwar, the 'trucking king of India' started his business with one truck and turned the company into one of India's biggest. Know his inspiring success story here.

With dreams of establishing a successful business, Vijay Sankeshwar once bought a truck with money he borrowed. While for most people, it may seem impossible to expand a business out of one truck, but Sankeshwar made it possible. He started with one truck and now he has around 5700 vehicles. Vijay Sankeshwar, known as the trucking king of India, started his business in 1976 with one truck.

Vijay's family had a publishing business but he always wanted to do transport business. His decision to open his own business was not taken well by his family. He had to face a lot of opposition from his family over not joining their established business.

Despite all the opposition, Vijay did not give up on his dream and opened the transport business that grew day by day. He started the business with the name Vijayanand Travels which later got changed to VRL Logistics. Today, Vijay Sankeshwar is one of the richest people in India.

Sankeshwar's company has returned 115 percent on the stock market over the last five years. The company's market cap is Rs 6142 crore. Sankeshwar originally hails from Karnataka's Dharwad and he graduated in commerce. Vijay also owned a newspaper which was acquired by TOI.

Vijay was awarded with the prestigious Padma Shri.

