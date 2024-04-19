Twitter
Meet Vijay Mallya's stepdaughter, who once stirred controversy with Lalit Modi, now works as...

Laila Mallya is a jewellery designer and stylist for Vogue; her brand is called Social Butterfly.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 06:29 PM IST

The wanted Vijay Mallya has made numerous headlines in the past. The story of Vijay Mallya's rise and fall is well known, but many people are unaware of his stepdaughter, Laila Mallya. Vijay Mallya is the father of three daughters: Leanna, Tanya, and Laila Mallya. Today, let's learn more about Laila Mallya.

After divorcing his first wife Sameera, Vijay Mallya wed Rekha, his Bengaluru neighbour. Shahid Mahmood was Rekha's previous husband. Rekha has two children from that marriage: Laila and Kabir Mahmood. Later, Laila was adopted by Vijay Mallya. Investment banker Samar Singh is the husband of Laila Mallya. Laila attended Aditi International School in Bengaluru for her first education. She attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City after receiving her degree from Bentley University in Waltum, Massachusetts.

Laila Mallya is a jewellery designer and stylist for Vogue; her brand is called Social Butterfly. She outsources the production of her goods to Bangalore-based lifestyle retailer Kahava. She has also participated in numerous Fashion Week shows because she has a strong interest in fashion.It's interesting to note that while former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi employed Laila Mallya, her name also surfaced in the list of IPL controversy

