Vidhi Shanghvi is a well-known name in the business world. She is the Vice President at Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, one of the largest pharma firms in India with a market cap of Rs 4.01 lakh crore. Vidhi is the daughter of pharma billionaire Dilip Shanghvi, who started Sun Pharma in 1983. He is the richest pharma man in the country with a real-time net worth of USD 26.1 billion as of February 19, as per Forbes.

Her daughter Vidhi is also the Head of Consumer Healthcare and Nutrition and India Distribution of Sun Pharma. The young businesswoman has been with the company for over a decade. She is also a non-executive director of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC), as per the company's website. It is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and was formed in 2007 after a demerger from Sun Pharma. Before officially taking charge as Head of the Consumer Division, she worked with the marketing function of Sun Pharma India Business.

Vidhi holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, US. She is passionate about mental health. Vidhi also founded Mann Talks, a not-for-profit mental health initiative that focuses on empowering individuals to take charge of their mental health by offering free and holistic mental health solutions. Her brother Aalok Shanghvi also works in the family business as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

