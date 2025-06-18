She is a graduate of The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and has over 13 years of diverse experience.

The young generation from billionaire families often takes over their family businesses and successfully leads them with new ideas. Many of them study abroad in various prestigious institutes to get better exposure and experience. One such person is Vidhi Shanghvi, the daughter of India's richest pharma billionaire and Sun Pharma founder, Dilip Shanghvi. Vidhi is currently the Executive Director of the company, whose market cap is Rs 3.95 lakh crore. She was appointed Whole-time Director last month for a period of five years.

A graduate of The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Vidhi Shanghvi currently also leads Sun Pharma’s Consumer Healthcare Business and India Distribution. She began her career at Sun Pharma in 2012 as a Brand Manager within the India Business. Her father, Dilip Shanghvi, started Sun Pharma in 1983 to make psychiatric drugs. It is now India's most valuable listed pharma outfit. Dilip is one of the richest men in India with a net worth of USD 25.8 billion, as per Forbes. He is the 76th richest person in the world today.

Meanwhile, her daughter Vidhi has over 13 years of diverse experience. She has held leadership roles across Marketing, Brand Building, Project and Alliance Management, and Distribution. In 2014, she was appointed Marketing Head for one of the Business Units within the Cardiovascular Division Cluster. During her tenure, she spearheaded key improvements in business processes and drove digital transformation initiatives that enhanced operational efficiency.

Apart from Vidhi, her brother Aalok Shanghvi (40) also works for Sun Pharma. He was elevated as Chief Operating Officer (COO) a few months ago. Vidhi is also passionate about mental health. She also founded Mann Talks, a not-for-profit mental health initiative that focuses on empowering individuals to take charge of their mental health by offering free and holistic mental health solutions.

Vidhi took charge as Business Head of Sun Pharma’s Consumer Healthcare Business following the merger of Ranbaxy with Sun Pharma in 2015. Under her leadership, the business has experienced substantial growth. With a portfolio of flagship brands including Revital H and Volini, she has played a pivotal role in expanding distribution reach across pharmacies, retail stores and online e-commerce platforms in India. Along with her responsibilities in the Consumer Healthcare Business, Vidhi has been leading India Distribution, a critical component of Sun Pharma’s domestic value chain.