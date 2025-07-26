Meet man, founder of app under govt lens, also owns Rs 1000000000 business, he is..., his educational qualification is...

Indian government has taken strong action against 25 OTT platforms, banning them for streaming soft pornographic content, including Ullu App. While it may be known for 'explicit' soft porn content, its founder is rather a highly educated man. Let's meet Vibhu Agarwal.

Indian government has taken strong action against 25 OTT platforms, banning them for streaming soft pornographic content. One such app is extremely popular adult app 'Ullu app'. While it may be known for 'explicit' soft porn content, its founder is rather a highly educated man. Let's meet Vibhu Agarwal.

Who is Vibhu Agarwal?

Vibhu Agarwal is the founder and CEO of Ullu Digital Pvt. Ltd., the makers of Ullu app. He was born and raised in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Taling about his educational qualifications, he has completed his B.tech from IIT Kanpur, the did his MBA from Japan and holds a PhD from Stanford University, USA.

He has over a three decade of career in various sectors including steel manufacturing, education, cement production and media and entertainment. Back in 1995, he started his entrepreneurial journey by launching Jaypeeco India Pvt Ltd, that focused on manufacturing TMT steel bars. He then served as a director in Himalaya Fibertech cement Pvt Ltd and founded Jaypee Convent School/ He has also established Shri Jayaprakash Charitable Trust.

In 2018,Vibhu Agarwal launched Ullu App, a video streaming platform targeted at adult for soft porn content. The Ullu app is famous for exploring themes of intimate storytelling and bold scenes. It has a massive user base, with over 11 crore downloads as of 2025. It has over 5 crore active users, all due to its lo-cost subscription model. The price range for subscription is between Rs 90 for 10 days to Rs 792 for a year.

Billion-rupee business model

Asper reports, Ullu app alone has generated Rs 100 crore in revenue in FY2024 with a net profit exceeding Rs 15 crore. Vibhu Agarwal was reportedly preparing to launch a Rs 150 crore IPO and had already filed draft papers with SEBI, aiming to release 63 lakh shares into the market. However, amid controversy, IPO plans are abruptly halted.

As per reports, Vibhu Agarwal's personal net worth has risen from Rs 70 crore in 2023 to an estimated Rs 93-100 crore in 2025.

Other ventures beyond Ullu

Ullu is the flagship venture, however Vibhu Agarwal launched Atrangi TV, a family friendly free-to-air channel. He has also launched Hari Om App, focused on devotional content and Ullu Music for audio entertainment. He also has Ullu 99, an e-commerce venture.