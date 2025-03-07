Venky Mysore belongs to Mysore in Karnataka. Initially, he aspired to play cricket at a high level but chose to pursue an MBA, following his father's wishes.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is one of the most prominent teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having won the tournament in 2012, 2014 and 2024. The team's financial and operational management is overseen by Venky Mysore, who is the CEO and is a trusted associate of Shah Rukh Khan, the team's owner. Khan also owns Red Chillies Entertainment, a leading film production company, where Mysore holds the position of CEO.

Venky Mysore belongs to Mysore in Karnataka. Initially, he aspired to play cricket at a high level but chose to pursue an MBA, following his father's wishes. This career shift ultimately led him to manage a cricket team. Before joining KKR in 2010, Mysore was the Managing Director of MetLife India. He played a crucial role in KKR's acquisition of the Caribbean Premier League team Trinbago Knight Riders.

Mysore's background includes over 25 years in the insurance industry, with significant experience at MetLife. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Finance from the University of Madras and has been involved in various professional roles, including being a director at the American Chamber of Commerce in Bengaluru. His personal life includes a wife named Veena and three children. Although his net worth is reported to be around Rs 14 crore, this figure lacks official confirmation. KKR's financial stature is substantial, with a net worth of $1.1 billion and revenue of $41.2 million.