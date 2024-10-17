During a visit to an Extra-Neutral Alcohol plant, she was reportedly taken by armed individuals claiming to be law enforcement officers, without a warrant or formal charges.

Vasundhara Oswal is the daughter of prominent business tycoons Pankaj and Radhika Oswal and has emerged as a key figure in the Oswal Group Global, a diversified conglomerate with interests across various sectors. Vasundhara also plays a significant role in PRO Industries, where she is driving initiatives focused on sustainability and innovative business practices.

However, Vasundhara made headlines recently due to her alleged detention in Uganda since October 1, 2024. During a visit to an Extra-Neutral Alcohol (ENA) plant, she was reportedly taken by armed individuals claiming to be law enforcement officers, without a warrant or formal charges.

Pankaj Oswal has publicly addressed Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in an open letter, alleging that Vasundhara is being denied legal representation and access to her family. He claims that her detention stems from false accusations made by a former employee who allegedly stole valuable assets and secured a $200,000 loan with the Oswal family as guarantors.



Radhika Oswal, has expressed deep emotional distress over her daughter's situation. In a heartfelt appeal to the Ugandan government, she described the ordeal as “every mother’s nightmare,” emphasising Vasundhara's innocence and the urgent need for her safety.



Prominent human rights lawyer Cherie Blair has taken on Vasundhara’s case, labelling her situation as traumatic and calling for immediate action from the United Nations. Reports indicate that Vasundhara is facing harsh conditions in custody, including inadequate access to food and unsanitary living situations.

Before her detention, Vasundhara had established herself as a significant player in the business world. Born in 1999, she holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from a Swiss university and serves as the Executive Director at PRO Industries. Her hands-on approach includes overseeing projects and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

In addition to her role at PRO Industries, she is also involved with Axis Minerals, focusing on investment strategies and operational development. Known for her proactive management style, Vasundhara often visits construction sites to ensure efficient project execution.

